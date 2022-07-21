Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 21, 2022
Thursday, 21 July 2022, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: ESTN
Esports Metaverse Leader ESTN Launches Vault Box NFTs

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL , July 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - ESTN (https://estn.io) today announced the launch of the long-awaited "vault box" NFT's to their 50K+ strong community, with the minting event going live on Friday, July 20th. ESTN (Electronic Sports Tournament Network) is a global, blockchain-powered metaverse esports arena owned via NFT 'Seat Licenses'.


"We're very excited to be launching the vault box minting for our community. This is the first major release and within the coming weeks we will be launching the actual "seat NFT's" which give holders licensing rights in the actual metaverse arena," Mr. Raff concluded.

The ESTN platform allows gamers and organizers to host their own online tournaments and the ability to earn a share of fiat winnings, prize pools and arena earnings and NFT distributions via the ESTN Vault. Esports tournament competitor pairings will be based upon the ESTN-derived Universal Player Ranking engine (UPR score) to assure like-skilled athlete match play.

The Universal Player Ranking (UPR) is designed to become the global standard in competitive gamer skills ranking. The ESTN platform tracks player performance across any platform-supported game, enabling ESTN to rate player performance across multiple games, thus standardizing ranking methodologies across the entire esports landscape. UPR is grounded in blockchain technology to guarantee fair and immutable record keeping of real-time player performance assessments. Each player's UPR will update on the blockchain, ensuring transparency and accountability.

ESTN encourages Esport gamers, agents, tournament organizers, game developers, investors, and interested NFT enthusiasts to claim their own ESTN NFT "vault box" and get first access to the ESTN tournament platform, now in live beta: https://get.estn.io/mint

Source: Plato Data Intelligence: platodata.io


Topic: Press release summary
Source: ESTN
Sectors: NFTs, Metaverse, Games
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

ESTN
June 5, 2022 22:40 HKT/SGT
ESTN Launches World's First Player-Owned Esports Metaverse Arena Featuring Universal Player Ranking Engine
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       