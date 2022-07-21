Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 21, 2022
Thursday, 21 July 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Spritzer Berhad
Spritzer, The Only Diamond Taste Award 2022 Winner in Malaysia
Spritzer Natural Mineral Water gains three-star Superior Taste Awards for the seventh time

TAIPING, Malaysia, July 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer is pleased to announce that, Spritzer silica-rich Natural Mineral Water was recently awarded three stars in the Superior Taste Award 2022 organised by the Brussels-based International Taste Institute. The three stars awarded derived from areas of judging categories include Exceptional products, Remarkable products and Notable products.



The International Taste Institute is an organisation of chefs and sommeliers founded in 2005 dedicated to assisting food and beverage (F&B) companies improve the quality of their products through the annual Superior Taste Award. To be awarded three stars, products must have overall scores of over 90% and be considered an exceptional product by the 200 jury members from 20 countries that have been carefully selected based on their experience in tasting.

This is the seventh time over a 10-year period that Spritzer Natural Mineral Water, which is sourced from underground aquifers from a protected tropical landbank, has been awarded three stars which entitles it to the Diamond Taste Award. Spritzer silica-rich Natural Mineral Water was also among only 18 products out of 2,350 F&B products this year to be awarded Diamond Taste Award by a panel of professional taste experts.

The Company would like to thank consumers for their support and loyalty over the years as it stives to maintain the quality of the silica-rich natural mineral water while continuing to give back to society through various initiatives spanning from assistance during disasters to recycling programmes to achieve a better and more sustainable future.

Spritzer recently launched a new iconic bottle with a trendy and vibrant design made from fully recycled packaging made by recycled materials, and also recently won the Reader's Digest's Trusted Brands 2022 platinum award for 21 consecutive years.

Spritzer Bhd: [Bursa: SPRITZER; 7103] [RIC: SPTZ:KL] [BB: SPZ:MK] [OTC: SPZRF], https://www.spritzer.com.my


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Spritzer Berhad
Sectors: Food & Beverage, Environment, ESG, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
