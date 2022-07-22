Friday, 22 July 2022, 23:10 HKT/SGT Share:

Gray Wolf Analytics Joins the Government Blockchain Association (GBA)

FREDERICTON, N.B., July 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Gray Wolf Analytics announced that it has joined the ranks of the Government Blockchain Association (GBA), a professional association promoting international collaboration between government and blockchain solutions providers.



Comprised of over 5,000 leading industry experts, the GBA represents a large consortium of blockchain technology supporters. Gray Wolf's partnership with the GBA further signifies the company's growth as a leader in the crypto forensics space and its commitment to sustaining its ambitious growth trajectory.



Since closing its pre-seed round in September, Gray Wolf has been expediting the crypto forensics industry's move from zero and negative-sum competition, towards a decentralized, positive-sum ecosystem where the industry has a secure, ubiquitous view of risk to power forensic tools and innovation. Gray Wolf empowers Virtual Asset Service Providers and Crypto Investigators to automate, contextualize and decentralize their crypto forensics workflows, without sacrificing data ownership, control, or security. The platform currently supports early adopters across Cryptocurrency, De-Fi and the metaverse.



"Successful decentralized technologies involve the coordination of multiple, independent stakeholders. We are beyond excited to become a member of the GBA which promotes cooperation through shared values which we hold dear: disclosure, confidence, and integrity," said Matthew Sampson, CEO of Gray Wolf. "Moving forward, we are committed to working with industry peers in support of the GBA's mission to further the conversation on blockchain technology adoption globally."



Representing Gray Wolf as a moderator of GBA working groups will be Dhirendra Shukla, President and Chair. "Coins, tokens and NFTs are fast growing use cases of blockchain technology. And we are keen to engage with thought leaders around the world to bring more awareness to the impact of crypto scams and fraud at all levels of their retail."



About Government Blockchain Association



GBA is an international non-profit professional association who focuses on its members (as individuals & organizations) that are interested in promoting blockchain technology solutions to government but does not advocate for any specific policy position. Visit https://gbaglobal.org/ for more information.



About Gray Wolf Analytics



Gray Wolf is a crypto forensics start-up that delivers decentralized, global intelligence through risk mitigation solutions that embrace cryptocurrency values - no gatekeeping, unnecessary rent seeking, or centralization of control. Visit https://graywolfai.com/ for more information.



Media Contact:

Chedi Mbaga, Business Development Lead

chedi@graywolfai.com

https://graywolfai.com/contact





