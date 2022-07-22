Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, July 23, 2022
Friday, 22 July 2022, 23:10 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: Gray Wolf Analytics / GBA
Gray Wolf Analytics Joins the Government Blockchain Association (GBA)

FREDERICTON, N.B., July 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Gray Wolf Analytics announced that it has joined the ranks of the Government Blockchain Association (GBA), a professional association promoting international collaboration between government and blockchain solutions providers.


Comprised of over 5,000 leading industry experts, the GBA represents a large consortium of blockchain technology supporters. Gray Wolf's partnership with the GBA further signifies the company's growth as a leader in the crypto forensics space and its commitment to sustaining its ambitious growth trajectory.

Since closing its pre-seed round in September, Gray Wolf has been expediting the crypto forensics industry's move from zero and negative-sum competition, towards a decentralized, positive-sum ecosystem where the industry has a secure, ubiquitous view of risk to power forensic tools and innovation. Gray Wolf empowers Virtual Asset Service Providers and Crypto Investigators to automate, contextualize and decentralize their crypto forensics workflows, without sacrificing data ownership, control, or security. The platform currently supports early adopters across Cryptocurrency, De-Fi and the metaverse.

"Successful decentralized technologies involve the coordination of multiple, independent stakeholders. We are beyond excited to become a member of the GBA which promotes cooperation through shared values which we hold dear: disclosure, confidence, and integrity," said Matthew Sampson, CEO of Gray Wolf. "Moving forward, we are committed to working with industry peers in support of the GBA's mission to further the conversation on blockchain technology adoption globally."

Representing Gray Wolf as a moderator of GBA working groups will be Dhirendra Shukla, President and Chair. "Coins, tokens and NFTs are fast growing use cases of blockchain technology. And we are keen to engage with thought leaders around the world to bring more awareness to the impact of crypto scams and fraud at all levels of their retail."

About Government Blockchain Association

GBA is an international non-profit professional association who focuses on its members (as individuals & organizations) that are interested in promoting blockchain technology solutions to government but does not advocate for any specific policy position. Visit https://gbaglobal.org/ for more information.

About Gray Wolf Analytics

Gray Wolf is a crypto forensics start-up that delivers decentralized, global intelligence through risk mitigation solutions that embrace cryptocurrency values - no gatekeeping, unnecessary rent seeking, or centralization of control. Visit https://graywolfai.com/ for more information.

Media Contact:
Chedi Mbaga, Business Development Lead
chedi@graywolfai.com
https://graywolfai.com/contact


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Gray Wolf Analytics / GBA
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain, Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Relive Your Memories in The Metaverse  
July 22, 2022 23:30 HKT/SGT
Gray Wolf Analytics Joins the Government Blockchain Association (GBA)  
July 22, 2022 23:10 HKT/SGT
USMining Group Officially Announced that It Has Obtained the US MSB License  
July 22, 2022 14:15 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Energy selected to help bring almost 50 percent more power to 20 million people in India  
Friday, July 22, 2022 8:30:00 AM
GBA: Experts Discuss Funding Blockchain Projects  
July 21, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
31st HKTDC Education & Careers Expo opens today  
July 21, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Legend Capital Portfolio Company: The Global-Leading AI Medical Imaging Company Lunit Goes Public Successfully  
July 21, 2022 17:20 HKT/SGT
KOHLER, together with Lazada Singapore, to bring 30 leading lifestyle brands under one roof in month-long online to offline shopping experience  
July 21, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
KOHLER, together with Lazada Singapore, to bring 30 leading lifestyle brands under one roof in month-long online to offline shopping experience  
July 21, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan Urged MSMEs to Invest in the State at SMEStreet GameChangers Forum 2022 Webinar  
July 21, 2022 13:05 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Manufacturing IT Summit, South Africa
27   July
Johannesburg, South Africa
BFSI IT Summit
5   August
Mumbai, India
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
Digital transformation Summit Saudi Arabia 2022
10   August
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       