  • Monday, July 25, 2022
Monday, 25 July 2022, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad
Bintai Kinden Signs MoU Exploring Opportunities in Middle East
Company's sub-subsidiary, JMI, in talks with Jeddah, Saudi Arabia-based Nouveta to collaborate on M&E solutions and services for healthcare industry

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, July 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad, a building and industrial service engineering specialist, is pleased to announce that the Company's sub-subsidiary, Johnson Medical International Sdn Bhd (JMI), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Medical Renewable Care Company (MRC, or under its trade name known as Nouveta) to explore a collaboration providing mechanical and engineering (M&E) solutions and services to the healthcare industry of Saudi Arabia and future expansion in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden

JMI specialises in the design, manufacture and installation of customized hospital support system equipment and provision of nursing home services. Nouveta, which is based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, provides healthcare-related products and services to doctors, hospitals and pharmacies.

Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden said, "This MoU gives us the framework to explore in more concrete terms how JMI and Nouveta can collaborate further in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and leverage on the opportunities that can be found in these countries."

"As a first step, we are looking to appoint Nouveta as JMI's distributor in Saudi Arabia and secondly, we will study more on the commercial viability of providing M&E solutions and services in Dubai and the rest of the UAE that may encompass a wider market than just hospitals and pharmacies. We look forward to deepening the partnership with Nouveta."

Ali Salem Alsubai, General Manager of Nouveta said, "We look forward to a fruitful relationship with JMI and Bintai Kinden. We believe that there are opportunities for us to leverage on and grow together."

Bintai Kinden, which recorded a net profit of RM0.91 million in the quarter ended 31 March 2022 (Q4 2022) against a net loss of RM6.59 million in the corresponding Q4 2021, also recently formed a partnership with Marafie Industries Co to supply piping materials to oil and gas related companies in Saudi Arabia as well as securing a series of projects from Petro Flanges & Fittings Sdn Bhd to supply piping materials.

Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad: 6998 [BURSA: BKC], http://bintai.com.my/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad
Sectors: Daily News, Healthcare & Pharm, Construct, Engineering, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire.

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
