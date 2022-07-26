Tuesday, 26 July 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share: A & S (HK) Logistics Limited collaborates with VTC to launch "Vocational Logistics Education Program" Demonstrates corporate social responsibility by discovering and nurturing talent

HONG KONG, July 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - A&S (HK) Logistics Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary of A & S Group (Holdings) Limited ("A & S Group" or the "Group", Stock Code: 1737.HK) formally signed the memorandum of cooperation with Vocational Training Council ("VTC") on July 15 to launch the "Vocational Logistics Education Program." The purpose of this program is to attract more younger people to join the logistics industry, building a cohort of talented individuals to grasp the business opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

A & S Group's Executive Director Mr Chiu Tat Ting Albert (3rd right), along with Vocational Training Council representative formally sign the memorandum of collaboration, launching the "Vocational Logistics Education Program".



Under the support from the government and the industry, VTC will add its "Earn & Learn Scheme" into its Aviation and e-Logistics Higher Diploma Programme in the 2022-23 academic year. The Curriculum covers areas such as the basics of air cargo operations, special cargo handling, aviation safety and security, and e-commerce and logistics management. Scholars will receive on-the-job training during their period of study to better understand the latest knowledge and technology applications in the industry.



To allow more younger people to be aware of the latest information in the industry, VTC organised the "e-Commerce and Logistics Talent Day" on July 15 at Haking Wong Campus of the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education to introduce industry developments and course information. At that time, A&S (HK) Logistics Limited together with VTC also officially signed the memorandum of cooperation to launch the "Vocational Logistics Education Program."



As one of the leaders in the transportation and logistics industry, A & S Group has always deeply valued cooperative social responsibility and recognised that the younger generation needs the support of higher education institutions and enterprises to grow into pillars of society. With its expertise and quality services, the Group's subsidiary A&S (HK) Logistics Limited is extremely honoured to be invited by VTC to collaborate on the "Vocational Logistics Education Program," fulfilling its cooperative social responsibility by providing on-the-job training, the latest knowledge and technology applications for the scholars in the programme. The Company hopes to increase their performances through on-the-job training to achieve a win-win situation for both the enterprise and the scholars' careers, and to attract more aspirants to join the transportation and logistics industry to ease pressure on labour demand.



Strategic Use of Digital Technology in Training



In recent years, many businesses and industries began to adapt various digital technologies. For instance, a VR booth was set up on "e-Commerce and Logistics Talent Day" for the Aviation and e-Logistics course under the Higher Diploma, demonstrating how scholars can experience different air cargo working environments in an interactive and 360-degree immersive four-dimensional realm. Training exercises such as establishing air cargo boards, handling special specifications, and temperature-controlled and dangerous goods were also included.



As a pioneer in the industry, A&S (HK) Logistics Limited strongly encourages the use of digital technology in daily company operations to boost productivity. The Company is pleased to contribute to this project and assist its scholars, enriching VTC's course curriculum by adding data-analysis-related content, teaching scholars data collecting methods to analyse customer spending behaviours and managing such databases through smart digital devices.



Dr. LAW Kwok Leung, Chairman and Executive Director of A & S Group said, "As a pioneer in the air cargo industry, the Group and the Company will fully support VTC. We aspire to attract more interested individuals to join the program to learn more about the air cargo business. To match the future opportunities in the industry, we aim to increase scholars' technical skills and ultimately nurture a group of talented workers. Looking forward, we shall continue providing professional, reliable, and quality services for its clients. By actively grasping the business opportunities presented in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, it will not only benefit its stockholders but also give back to society."



About A&S Group (Holdings) Limited

Founded in 2002, A & S Group provides air freight forwarding ground handling services with its facilities at its rented warehouse premises with areas of approximately 235,293 sq. ft. in the Airport Freight Forwarding Centre. The Company also provides air cargo terminal operating services at the Cathay Pacific Cargo Terminal ("CPCT"), being one of the three air cargo terminals operating in Hong Kong. Maintaining a fleet of 56 cargo trucks and vans being installed with GPS tracking system and a sizable labor force, A & S Group is one of the very few relatively large players in the respective markets. With a reputation of being professional, reliable, and efficient, it wins contracts from customers including leading global logistics companies, major freight forwarding agents and the operator of CPCT.







