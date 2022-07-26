Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Tuesday, 26 July 2022, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: OctaFX
OctaFX announces visual rebranding, adopts space-inspired design system

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - 11 years of providing brokerage services marks an important milestone for OctaFX. For the first time, the broker decided to hold a visual rebranding.


Over more than a decade, OctaFX has managed to accomplish numerous achievements. Today, clients from over 150 countries have opened more than 12 million trading accounts with the broker. To become even closer to its clients, OctaFX decided to adopt a fresh new look: with refined colours, space-inspired elements, and a new logo.

The concept

The main concept behind the rebranding reflects the broker's mission: OctaFX exists to ensure everyone can achieve their investment goals.

"We picture goals as stars in the broad universe of finance. Each one represents a unique combination of needs and desires of a particular person. The journey towards the investment goal isn't always easy - there are many obstacles on the way. To overcome them, traders need an optimal set of both analytical and financial instruments, as well as a reliable partner. We are here to provide them with everything necessary to make effective trading decisions and achieve their investment goals. All the elements of our new design system convey this message in a simple, yet illustrative way," the OctaFX press office commented.

The logo

The two orbits forming OctaFX's new logo reflect the all-encompassing support it provides for traders on the journey towards their goals. The orbits cross each other to create the word 'fx' that highlights an important part of the company name.

The elements

The elements constituting the new visual identity are all built around centre-oriented forces and objects, such as orbits and rays, reflecting the broker's continued focus on the investment goals of its clients.

The colours

The colour palette of deep blues and intense oranges gives vibrancy to the new brand design, emphasising the confidence, dynamism, and readiness to change.

The transformation

The financial world is changing rapidly. New challenges emerge every day, and OctaFX is ready to evolve and transform in response, all to meet and exceed the expectations of its clients. The new branding was created to express that.

About OctaFX

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers everything one needs to reach their investment goals, providing top-notch conditions utilised already by clients from over 150 countries worldwide. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including improvement of educational infrastructure, short-notice relief projects, supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises. On a side note, OctaFX has also won more than 45 awards since its foundation, including the 2021 'Best Forex Broker Asia' award from Global Banking & Finance Review and 2021 'Best ECN Broker' award by World Finance. www.octafx.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: OctaFX
Sectors: Daily Finance, Cloud & Enterprise, Daily News, Blockchain, Technology, PE, VC & Alternatives, Digitalization, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
32nd HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair attracts 850,000 visitors  
July 26, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
ONERHT Foundation raises funds for disadvantaged groups in Gentle Bones Charity Concert  
July 26, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
ONERHT Foundation raises funds for disadvantaged groups in Gentle Bones Charity Concert  
July 26, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
A & S (HK) Logistics Limited collaborates with VTC to launch "Vocational Logistics Education Program"  
July 26, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
The Global Pharmaceutical Industry is Accelerating; Aptorum Group Has Received Orphan Drug Designation from US FDA for Its SACT-1  
July 26, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
OctaFX announces visual rebranding, adopts space-inspired design system  
July 26, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Thousands of educators, policymakers & technology leaders assemble to discuss the future of education in Indonesia  
July 26, 2022 13:23 HKT/SGT
Trade in Those Old Socks, This Monsta Has Got Game: The MPOP Presale Is Now Live  
July 26, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Sirnaomics Receives IND Clearance from the Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare for Phase I Clinical Study of RNAi Therapeutic STP705 for Liver Cancer Treatment  
July 26, 2022 10:55 HKT/SGT
Eisai Listed for 21st Consecutive Year in FTSE4Good Index Series  
Tuesday, July 26, 2022 9:27:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Big BFSI Future Tech Show & Awards
27   July
Mumbai, India
Manufacturing IT Summit, South Africa
27   July
Johannesburg, South Africa
EDUtech Indonesia 2022
3  -  4   August
Indonesia
BFSI IT Summit
5   August
Mumbai, India
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
Digital transformation Summit Saudi Arabia 2022
10   August
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       