Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Tuesday, 26 July 2022, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
The Global Pharmaceutical Industry is Accelerating; Aptorum Group Has Received Orphan Drug Designation from US FDA for Its SACT-1

HONG KONG, July 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The aging of the population is accelerating, pharmaceutical technology is constantly updating, and the development of the global pharmaceutical industry continues to accelerate. The pharmaceutical market is expected to maintain a growing trend. According to Frost & Sullivan, the global pharmaceutical market is expected to reach $1,711.4 billion by 2025.

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications) and infectious diseases. The pipeline of Aptorum is also enriched through (i) the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets through, e.g. discovery and development of new small molecules and biologics, and systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, etc.; and (ii) the co-development of a novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics technology with Accelerate Technologies Pte Ltd, the commercialization arm of the Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

Currently, Aptorum Group's R&D pipelines cover the ALS family of drugs and the SACT family of drugs, covering such indications as drug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (including MRSA), Gram-positive cocci, influenza A, COVID-19, orphan disease neuroblastoma and other cancers.

Since the beginning of this year, Aptorum Group has accelerated its research and development (R&D), with major breakthroughs achieved in several pipelines under development. SACT-1, the Group's orally administered small molecule drug for the treatment of neuroblastoma, was granted its first patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US PTO) in November 2021 and Orphan Drug Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at the beginning of this year. Meanwhile, the Group completed the Phase I clinical trial of SACT-1 in January this year and announced the finalized data in May. The data showed that SACT-1 had impressive safety and good tolerability making the later stages of SACT-1 promising.

In addition, earlier in the year, the Group launched oncology and autoimmune discovery and development platform targeting unmet mutations and novel biomarkers, focusing on indications including non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") and autoimmune diseases such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases. In the meantime, the Group also completed a Phase I clinical trial for ALS-4, a first-in-class anti-virulence-based small molecule drug targeting infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus including MRSA. In the second quarter of this year, the Group's Rapid Pathogen Infectious Disease Liquid Biopsy Diagnostics ("RPIDD") was granted a patent by the US PTO, and the Group is spearheading the efforts in the ongoing clinical validation and pre-commercialisation preparation of the technology.

Currently, the overall development prospect of the biopharmaceutical industry is promising. Aptorum Group is actively advancing its R&D projects. With its strong R&D capabilities and internal management capacity, it is expected to further enhance its business development, expand the room for enterprise development, and gain greater development opportunities in the biopharmaceutical industry.


Topic: Press release summary Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
32nd HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair attracts 850,000 visitors  
July 26, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
ONERHT Foundation raises funds for disadvantaged groups in Gentle Bones Charity Concert  
July 26, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
ONERHT Foundation raises funds for disadvantaged groups in Gentle Bones Charity Concert  
July 26, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
A & S (HK) Logistics Limited collaborates with VTC to launch "Vocational Logistics Education Program"  
July 26, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
The Global Pharmaceutical Industry is Accelerating; Aptorum Group Has Received Orphan Drug Designation from US FDA for Its SACT-1  
July 26, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
OctaFX announces visual rebranding, adopts space-inspired design system  
July 26, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Thousands of educators, policymakers & technology leaders assemble to discuss the future of education in Indonesia  
July 26, 2022 13:23 HKT/SGT
Trade in Those Old Socks, This Monsta Has Got Game: The MPOP Presale Is Now Live  
July 26, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Sirnaomics Receives IND Clearance from the Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare for Phase I Clinical Study of RNAi Therapeutic STP705 for Liver Cancer Treatment  
July 26, 2022 10:55 HKT/SGT
Eisai Listed for 21st Consecutive Year in FTSE4Good Index Series  
Tuesday, July 26, 2022 9:27:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Big BFSI Future Tech Show & Awards
27   July
Mumbai, India
Manufacturing IT Summit, South Africa
27   July
Johannesburg, South Africa
EDUtech Indonesia 2022
3  -  4   August
Indonesia
BFSI IT Summit
5   August
Mumbai, India
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
Digital transformation Summit Saudi Arabia 2022
10   August
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       