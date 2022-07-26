

BERN, SWITZERLAND, July 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Cake Monster announced its MPOP Presale. Cake Monster made history late last year when they launched their play-to-earn NFT project, Monsta Party, which was the very first generative art NFT project to be displayed in space. Hitching a ride into near orbit was MONSTA himself in pint-sized plushie form. The affectionately named "Space Plushie'' is the star of the latest addition to this growing project. The Cake Monster team has worked hard to innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible in crypto. Their latest project MPOP is no exception; combining crypto, NFTs, real world products, and a game. MPOP has a little bit of something for everyone. The concept of 1 MPOP = 1 real world item, is loosely based around UNISocks, which currently trade in excess of $30 000, but the MONSTA team have added a few other unique features making MPOP quite different from just boring old SOCKS. Each MPOP can be redeemed for a real world replica of the "Space Plushie," shipped anywhere in the world. For every plushie that is redeemed, one MPOP token is burned, making this token ultra deflationary. The decision was made to stealth launch as supply is extremely limited - only 1000 will ever be minted. MPOP is priced at 1 BNB to mint during the presale. Once trading starts people will be able to buy fractions of the token on PancakeSwap, where MPOP will be paired with BNB and MONSTA. There is a buy/transfer tax of 10%, and 0% sell tax. For every MPOP that is minted during presale, the holder will be airdropped a 1/1 unique NFT. The NFTs feature professional photographs of the Space Plushie getting up to some hilarious and spicy activities in the real world. Once the minting phase is complete, the fun heats up further with the opening of the POP game. The rules of the game are simple. Every buy of 0.1 MPOP or more, resets a timer. The last person to buy over 0.1 MPOP by the time the timer reaches zero, wins the prize pot. Once there is a winner and the prize claimed, the game starts again. This will create constant buy pressure on what will be a rapidly deflating asset. Read more about MPOP here: https://link.medium.com/8NGoYlNIWrb The Cake Monster team is always pushing the limits of what is possible in decentralized finance and MPOP is no different. One might say that what they are doing with MPOP is simply out of this world. The MPOP presale is live for minting right now via the website: www.monstapop.com What is Cake Monster? Cake Monster ($MONSTA) is a revolutionary undertaking in sustainable Hyper-Deflationary Economics. The team has developed a groundbreaking economic policy to combat the problems that are currently facing in the financial world and wrapped it as a cute Meme on BNBChain. To give you some fun along the way, you'll find On-Chain Games, Play2Earn NFTs, and other rewarding features that let you earn money in the world's first sustainable Hyper-Deflationary Ecosystem while making the protocol work for you. MONSTA offers the best of both worlds - finance and fun memes. Media Contacts

Contact: Marketing Team, Cake Monster

E-mail: marketing@cake.monster

Website: https://cake.monster SOURCE: Cake Monster





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Cake Monster



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

