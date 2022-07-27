SINGAPORE, July 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 20th edition of World Blockchain Summit – Singapore 2022 presented by Sedition and co-hosted by Sangkara, registered more than 1300 global blockchain, crypto and web3 industry under one roof to inspire and stimulate business opportunities through mutually beneficial collaborations across APAC. The summit featured an address by the chief guest H. E. DR. Jerry Sambuaga and industry heavyweights such as Illia Polosukhin, Jan Camenisch, Mance Harmon and Hassan Ahmed.

During his address H. E. DR. Jerry Sambuaga, Vice Minister of Trade, Republic of Indonesia spoke of the booming market in Indonesia and the wider South East Asian market, noting "Crypto Asset Trading in Indonesia can be one of the Government's strategies to accelerate, and develop Indonesia's Digital Economy by 2030." He also added - “We saw the potential in crypto we could use it as a potential commodity for exports, by December 2020, the transaction of crypto asset in Indonesia alone increased to 64.9 trillion Rupiah, equivalent to 4.2 billion USD and in December 2021, it reached 859.4 trillion Rupiah [57.33 billion USD]”.

Top speakers for the summit included Rory Blain, Director – Sedition; Agustino Wibisono, CEO – Sangkara Misa and Haydn Snape, Founder and CEO - Decentralized Investment Group; Alex Van Hulle, CTO – Redlight Finance to name a few.

Rory Blain, Director of Sedition spoke at length about how blockchain is transforming the world and even influencing digital art. He stated, “Blockchain is a historical game changer in the art world as it will allow you proper identification and ownership of what was previously an endlessly reproducible asset. Never before in history has an artist been able to guarantee that they will get a fair resale value of their work down the line.”

Agustino Wibisono, CEO, Sangkara also shared his thoughts on the NFT market stating, “The most important point of NFT is that it can be the new individual token for every unique individual with a defined ownership and identity. NFTs are intangible assets that will help create more value and in turn unlock a new market.”

During the 2-day summit, more than 60 blockchain solution providers, crypto projects, investment partners and community partners showcased their offerings and were able to network and meet with qualified investors, buyers and other stakeholders to promote their offering, tokens and solutions proving how resilient the regional blockchain ecosystem truly is.

The World Blockchain Summit – Singapore 2022, presented by Sedition and co-hosted by Sangkara also provided startups with a platform to exhibit their innovative capabilities in front of global investors at the Startup World Cup pitch competition. Amaze World, a company that offers a new generation tourist platform, tourist attractions as well as facility centers using web 3.0 decentralized blockchain technology, won the pitch slot at the 2022 Startup World Cup in San Francisco. They will now get an opportunity to network with startups and investors at the Grand Finale of the Startup World Cup and pitch for a US$ 1 Million investment prize.

"Singapore is quickly transforming into one of the most digitized and technology focused nations in South East Asia and in the world. The World Blockchain Summit shed light on the adoption journey of various players in the space, featured enlightening conversations and networking opportunities that will shape the future of the web3 technologies in Singapore and APAC region." stated Mohammed Saleem, CEO, World Blockchain Summit.

The World Blockchain Summit’s next stop in its annual roadmap is Toronto, bringing together North America’s leading players in the space on August 18-19, followed by the flagship edition in Dubai on 17-18 October and rounding up the year with a final stop in Bangkok on 13-14 December.

World Blockchain Summit – Singapore 2022 presented by Sedition and co-hosted by Sangkara was officially sponsored by Headline Sponsor, Decentralized Investment Group; Gold Sponsors, Cache Gold, Abra Borrow, Redlight Finance; Silver Sponsors, Coinstore, Kaiko, Solidus Ai Tech, Ad shares, Midas Investments; Bronze Sponsors, Copper.co and Proto Reality Games.

Exhibitors included: Prokey, Quantam Blockchain, BlockchainX, Amaze World, Labuan IBFC, DAMF, Mugen, GBR Globals, Purple Quarter, Wadzpay, Galaxy Heroes, Mr. Mint, Hype, Bizverse, Metabond, Blockchain App Factory, ITC Games, Yuse and Jump Trade.

Association Partners: Asia Blockchain Association

Community Partners: APAC Dao and Shuttle One

Investment Partners: Altoken Ventures, AUSPAC, Insignia Ventures Partners, Plug and Play, Quest Ventures, Startup Bay, Tembusu Partners, Widus Partners, AG Funder, Blockchain Founders fund, Draper Startup House, MBH Corporation, Meet Ventures, Prosus, Saison Capital, TNB Aura, Entrepreneur Hub, Epic Angels, NH, Openspace, Reflection Digital, Singtel Innovate, SinoAm Capital, Sistema, True Global Ventures, Vantage Point, Accelerating Asia, C Advisory, B Capital, BA Capital, Catcha Group, Decacorn, Farquhar Venture Capital, Gunung Capital, iglobe Partners, Moonshot, Pix Vine Capital, Top2, Vantage Venture, V&C Capital, Capitale Ventures, CE Innovation Capital, Crowd Fund Junction, Click Ventures, Fatfish Group, Fintonia Group, GFC, MAD Angels, Newtribe Capital, RF Fund Management, SwissBorg Ventures, Silverdale, Straits One, Varidus, Vulpes, White Star Capital, Accelerasia, Emtac, Geekcartel, IvyCap Ventures, Perspective Ventures, RIAU Capital, SIGNVM, Trihill Capital and Two Family Office.

