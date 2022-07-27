Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 28, 2022
Thursday, 28 July 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Blockchain in Health Today (BHTY) / ConVerge2Xcelerate
Blockchain in Healthcare Today Journal Announces 2021 Best Article Award

AUSTIN, TX, July 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockchain in Health Today (BHTY) open access peer reviewed journal is excited to announce the 2021 Editors Best Article Award. The award will be presented to:


Author: Dr. Hao Sen Fang Andrew, Doctor Anywhere, formerly at SingHealth Polyclinics, SingHealth, Singapore
Title: Commercially Successful Blockchain Healthcare Projects: A Scoping Review
DOI: https://doi.org/10.30953/bhty.v4.166

The esteemed Award will be presented at ConV2X 2022 Blockchain in Healthcare Today and Tomorrow event, Sept 15, in Austin, TX.
For event details see https://conv2xsymposium.com/

Past winners include:

2020
William Chien, PharmD, MBA
The Last Mile: DSCSA Solution Through Blockchain Technology: Drug Tracking, Tracing, and Verification at the Last Mile of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain with Bruin Chain.
DOI https://doi.org/10.30953/bhty.v3.134.

2019
Kevin A. Clauson, Lipscomb University
Leveraging Blockchain Technology to Enhance Supply Chain Management in Healthcare
DOI: https://doi.org/10.30953/bhty.v1.20

Blockchain in Health Today (BHTY) is the world's first peer-reviewed journal that amplifies and disseminates distributed ledger technology research and innovations in the healthcare, information systems, clinical computing, network technology and biomedical science fields.

As innovation moves out of academia and into real world scenarios and solutions leveraging decentralized ledgers, researchers are invited to share new insights, solutions, and results including theoretical constructs, reviews, case use, technical briefs, position papers and guidelines reports impacting the blockchain in healthcare field.

Alex Colgan, a member of the Ledger Domain team, stated, "Blockchain in Healthcare Today does incredible work at the intersection between a rapidly evolving technology and a highly regulated industry essential to everyone. We chose Blockchain in Healthcare Today because they bring together the best minds in the field, with a world-class peer review process that combines speed and rigor to deliver critical insights at breakneck speed."

To Submit a manuscript to the journal, please visit:
https://blockchainhealthcaretoday.com/index.php/journal/about/submissions

BHTY Article Compendium 2018-2021: bit.ly/3z9YCBD

About Blockchain in Healthcare Today (BHTY)

Blockchain in Healthcare Today (BHTY) is the world's first peer reviewed open access journal that amplifies and disseminates distributed ledger technology research and innovations in the healthcare information systems, clinical computing, network technologies and biomedical sciences. Fields of interest include utility for data integrity, privacy preservation, health information systems interoperability, permissioned security for health data, clinical support and clinical trials management, supply chain management, revenue cycle automation, cost and impact, and the integration of AI and machine learning tools in this emerging specialty field of research.

The preeminent international journal is published on a continuous basis to accelerate sharing rigorously vetted theoretical and experiential knowledge required for a global multi-disciplinary ecosystem.


