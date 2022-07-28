Thursday, 28 July 2022, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad Bintai Kinden JV Wins Contracts to Supply O&G-Related Equipment Bintai Energy awarded latest contracts worth RM4.43 million from Petro Flanges & Fittings

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, July 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad (Bursa: BINTAI, 6998), a mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering services specialist, is pleased to announce that Bintai Energy Sdn Bhd (Bintai Energy) has been awarded a series of additional sub-contracts by Petro Flanges & Fittings Sdn Bhd (PFF) to supply high-grade carbon steel/stainless steel piping, valves and piping accessories with a value of approximately RM4.43 million to companies in the oil and gas (O&G) industry.

Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden

Bintai Kinden, through wholly-owned subsidiary Kejuruteraan Bintai Kindenko Sdn Bhd (KBK), has a 51% interest in Bintai Energy, with the other 49% interest held by PFF. KBK is a M&E engineering services specialist while PFF is a supplier of pipes, flanges, fittings, valves and other O&G-related equipment.



En. Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden said, "These sub-contracts are a welcome addition to the stable of sub-contracts under KBK and we believe that the partnership we have with PFF through Bintai Energy is an effective platform from which both sides can leverage and benefit."



"The dynamic team at Bintai Kinden is continuously evolving and one area we are focusing on is the O&G industry where we are tapping into opportunities from rising activities in the industry. Under these sub-contracts, we are supplying equipment to various established companies with O&G-related businesses and activities. Bintai Energy has been awarded with similar contracts since its establishment in March 2022 and we hope to be able to win more such contracts given our expertise and knowledge."



With the most recent sub-contracts, Bintai Energy has clinched a total of approximately RM9.0 million under the Bintai Energy JV since its formation.



