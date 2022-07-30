Friday, 29 July 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Twin HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Shows and Simply Shopping Fest Open Today

HONG KONG, July 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 38th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 8th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show open today and run for five days (from 29 July to 2 August). The HKTDC is also staging the inaugural Simply Shopping Fest from today until 1 August, being held concurrently at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The twin jewellery shows play host to more than 430 exhibitors while Simply Shopping Fest houses more than 570 exhibitors, offering the public an eventful place to spend the weekend and enjoy a one-stop shopping experience.

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show are being held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

The 38th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 8th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show opened today and run until 2 August at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The concurrent Simply Shopping Fest has invited multiple pavilions to join, with product categories including Gourmet & Wine, Fashion & Jewellery, Home & Living, Toys & Leisure, Health & Beauty and Baby Essentials.

Officiating at today's opening ceremony for the jewellery shows was Peter Shui, Member of the Legislative Council. Speaking at the ceremony, Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "In total, the three shows feature more than 1,000 exhibitors, making this a true shopping extravaganza for eager public visitors over the summer golden period. We hope the shows will generate plenty of business opportunities for all our exhibitors - and provide a great day out for members of the public."



Seven highlight zones present array of exquisite jewellery



This year's Hong Kong International Jewellery Show consists of seven distinct zones, including "World of Glamour", "Fine Jewellery", "Antique & Vintage Jewellery", "Silver and Finished Jewellery", "Watch Avenue", "Jewellery X Creativity" and "Tools & Equipment and Packaging". Many well-known local jewellers are joining the fairs to present their spotlight pieces, including the "Katherine Collection" jade and diamond jewellery set (booth 3F-C13) inspired by a light and shadow design concept, the latest "Fueki with Flying Balloon" collection (booth 3G-C23), the "Summer Palette" collection Southsea White Pearl Aquamarine 18K White Gold Diamond Set (booth 3G-F18), an 18K Gold Diamond Ring (booth 3E-B02) and Fish Jadeite Pendant (booth 3E-B29). There is also a comprehensive selection of wedding jewellery at the shows, including an 18K GIA Pink Diamond Ring (booth 3F-E20), the Heart-to-Heart series (booth 3E-F06), Calla Lily Pure Gold Collection (booth 3E-D02), an 18K Yellow & White Gold Diamond with Natural Golden South Sea Pearl Necklace and Brooch (booth 3E-C16) and more.



Complementing the dazzling pieces at the Jewellery Show, the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show features loose diamonds in various cuttings, sizes and colours, along with coloured gemstones, semi gemstones and pearls from different origins. Some of the bespoke products include the Finest Hearts & Arrows (booth 3D-B17), Marquise shape diamond (booth 3D-C10), Rainbow Sets (booth 3G-B32), Natural Fancy Colour Diamond Bracelet (booth 3D-C09), Natural Sleeping Beauty Turquoise Round Beads Strand (booth 3F-D31) and 12-15mm South Sea Pearl Necklace (booth 3G-E12). Jewellery lovers can choose their favourite jewellery materials and match them with different accessories to design and make their own unique jewellery items.



The Chuk Kam Jewellery Design Competition 2022 Award Presentation Ceremony and the 23rd Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition Award Presentation Ceremony were held this afternoon to encourage and reward local jewellery design talents. The winning designs will be displayed in Hall 3FG concourse throughout the show. Newly launched in the Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition this year is the "Most Popular Award". Visitors are able to vote for their favourite piece and receive a souvenir.



Fun activities for public, special privileges and limited-availability offers



Since the twin shows are fully opened up this year, a wide range of activities have been specially arranged for visitors. Sharing sessions by industry experts will help enhance the public's jewellery knowledge, including representatives from L'Ecole offering insights on "Diamond, Arts and Science" tomorrow (30 July), and David Wong, Founder and Project Manager of the Hong Kong Pearl Cultivation Association, talking about sustainable pearls at the "Say 'I Do' to the Planet: Why Choose Sustainable Pearls?" session on Sunday (31 July). Visitors can also join the Tahitian Pearl Stylish Bracelet Workshop and A Rosy Twist - Handmade Rose Earrings Workshop over the weekend (30 and 31 July) to create their own accessories, while representatives from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Loupe will discuss their expertise at the "Making Unique Jewellery: The Tradition and Future of Craftsmanship" sharing session next Monday (1 August).



Jewellery Smart Bidding sessions will be held during the shows, with auction pieces including an 18K colour diamond earrings and ring set and an 18K South Sea pearl diamond pendant. Bidding will start at 10% of the retail price. Many exhibitors are offering limited-time discounts of up to 70% during the shows in order to encourage more business. In addition, there will be jewellery parades and lucky draws throughout fair period. Visitors who spend more than HK$1,000 in one single purchase can enter into a lucky draw to win fabulous prizes such as a pure gold tiger ornament, a Bijoumontre Petite series watch and more. Those who spend more than HK$3,000 (the sum of no more than two receipts from different exhibitors) can redeem a special gift while stock lasts.



Six product zones feature gourmet foods, wines, homeware and more



With the theme "Always Vibrant for Shopping", Simply Shopping Fest features six product zones, namely Gourmet & Wine, Fashion & Jewellery, Home & Living, Toys & Leisure, Health & Beauty and Baby Essentials. Highlight products include red wine from a broad selection of regions (booth 5E-E09), tea series fragrance oil and perfume (booth 5G-A48), multifunctional kitchenware (booth 5F-D40), a floor cleaning robot (booth 5F-D24) and much more.



Multiple pavilions are featured at Simply Shopping Fest, including "The Hong Kong & Kowloon Provisions, Wine & Spirit Dealers' Association x Nam Pak Hong Association", "Hong Kong People and Brands", "Beverage and Food Community", "Hong Kong General Chamber of Wine & Spirits", "Hong Kong Wine and Spirits Association", "Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association", "Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association", "Hong Kong Quality Brands Alliance", "STORE by PolyU Fashion", "Korean Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong", "Fashionally" and more. The pavilions feature a variety of products such as an eczema care kit (booth 5E-E24), Japanese sugarless plum wine (booth 5E-F14), quality French wine from renowned vineyards (booth 5E-C24), locally designed mask covers (booth 5E-G27), a smart door viewer (booth 5F-F33) and home textile products (booth 5F-E09).



Numerous shopping offers and lucky draw



A number of exhibitors at Simply Shopping Fest will launch pop-up sales or limited-time offers at different periods during the event, including bargains such as HK$1 for ECdental toothpaste (booth 5E-G15), HK$100 for four packs of healthy soup ingredients (booth 5E-B24), HK$500 for four 200g boxes of Miyazaki Wagyu sliced beef (booth 5E-D17) and HK$1 for Spanish Iberian pork ham (booth 5E-H45). Simply Smart Bidding sessions are open for shoppers to bid on popular items starting at 10% of the retail price. Visitors can bid for a trendy watch from HK$120 (original price: HK$1,198), a pair of 14K gold earrings from HK$100 (original price: HK$1,000) and a whole Jamon Serrano 24 Month Gran Reserva from HK$400 (original price: HK$3,980).



The Simply Lucky Draw is arranged every day of the event, open to visitors who spend more than HK$200 in a single receipt. Prizes include hotel accommodation packages, accessories, healthcare products and more. Over a hundred e-coupons are listed at the fair website offering exclusive discounts. What's more, numerous exciting events are scheduled over the four days including the Hong Kong Tasting Trendies Sake Awards 2022, Cooking with Chef Kitty, Oppa's Cuisine - Food and Wine Pairing, taekwondo performances, Chinese calligraphy appreciation, makeup demonstrations, Chinese medicine and ketogenic diet sharing sessions.



KOL livestreaming enabling O2O shopping experience



Multiple livestreaming sessions helmed by key opinion leaders (KOLs) will run from today for four consecutive days at the twin jewellery shows. The KOLs will introduce exclusive discounted items from selected exhibitors while visiting their booths. They will also interact with viewers, showing them a variety of jewellery pieces and sharing the lively atmosphere at the fairground. The public can also watch livestream broadcasts of the two jewellery shows through the Facebook pages of Sanchuanpro and Zero One Media Company Limited, which partner with Source Network Media Group Limited. Those who successfully place orders through the KOL livestream broadcasts can redeem free entry to the event to pick up their purchases and shop for more.



The public can also download the LOOPLIVE app to watch a series of live broadcasts from the Simply Shopping Fest hosted by various local KOLs while shopping for their favourite items and enjoying discounts, including HK$159 for a 6-in-1 function pulse massager, HK$68 for the O Steam Hair Mask Step 1+2 and more. App viewers can also take advantage of a "buy online, pick up onsite" service by ordering and paying for products online and picking them up at the fairground.



Photo Caption:

Officiating at today's opening ceremony are: (front row, from L) Billy Lau, Honorary President & Director, Hong Kong Jewellery and Jade Manufacturers Association; Kent Wong, Chairman, Hong Kong Jewellers' and Goldsmiths' Association; Lawrence Ma, Chairman, Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show Fair Organizing Committee, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, and Founding President and Chairman, Diamond Federation of Hong Kong; Peter Shiu, Member of the Legislative Council; Margaret Fong, Executive Director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council; Winston Chow, Chairman, Hong Kong Trade Development Council's Jewellery Advisory Committee; Bronia Yip, Chairwoman, Hong Kong Jewelry Manufacturers' Association; and Victor Yiu, Vice President, Diamond Federation of Hong Kong

https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HKTDC202207292.jpg



