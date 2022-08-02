Monday, 1 August 2022, 16:40 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: JE Cleantech Holdings Limited Singapore NASDAQ Listed Precision Cleaning Systems Manufacturer And A Provider of Centralized Dishwashing And Ancillary Services, JE Cleantech Holdings Rings Closing Bell

SINGAPORE, Aug 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: JCSE), (the "Company"), Singapore's leading manufacturer of precision cleaning systems and a provider of centralized dishwashing and ancillary services, recently rang the closing bell of the NASDAQ stock exchange.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited rings NASDAQ Closing Bell

Elise Hong, CEO and Co-Founder, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited

NASDAQ Tower, New York

JE Cleantech is a Singapore-based manufacturer of precision cleaning systems and a provider of centralized dishwashing and ancillary services in Singapore and Malaysia. Started in 1999, the company has an established local client network of long-term customers across Southeast Asia with a growing international footprint in markets such as Europe and the United States. The company also recently made its first foray into the tech hardware industry, securing its first contract to develop precision cleaning systems for a sensor products manufacturer.



JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is based in Singapore and is principally engaged in (i) the sale of cleaning systems and other equipment; and (ii) the provision of centralized dishwashing and ancillary services. Through its subsidiary, JCS-Echigo Pte Ltd, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications primarily to customers in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning systems are mainly designed for precision cleaning, with features such as particle filtration, ultrasonic or megasonic rinses with a wide range of frequencies, high pressure drying technology, high flow rate spray, and deionized water rinses, which are designed for effective removal of contaminants and to minimize particle generation and entrapment. The Company also has provided centralized dishwashing services, through its subsidiary, Hygieia Warewashing Pte Ltd, since 2013 and general cleaning services since 2015, both mainly for food and beverage establishments in Singapore. http://www.jecleantech.sg/



For Media Enquiries and Investor Relations, please contact:

jcse@preciouscomms.com





