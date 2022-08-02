Tuesday, 2 August 2022, 10:02 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon 36th Edition of World AI Show to Host Biggest Confluence of AI Tech, Partnerships, and Go-to-Market Strategies After the tremendous success of the global series of World AI Show across the globe, the Singapore edition is believed to be an even greater celebration of the AI, ML & RPA's growing significance. The event will bring together the most influential players in Singapore's AI space, at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Singapore, Aug 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Aiming to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by amplifying the impact of their innovation capability, the 36th global edition of World AI Show - Singapore will be held on August 3-4 2022, at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center, Singapore.



Themed "AI Roadmap to Scale Adoption and Create Value with Innovation", the event will be one of a kind gathering of 300+ pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation, and International AI & ML experts among others who will be a part of powerful keynotes, workshops, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product exhibitions, panel discussions and tech talks.



Dor Kedem, Head of Analytics and Artificial Intelligence - CPBB, Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore, said, "The World AI Show will be an exciting opportunity to learn in-person from key AI practitioners and leaders in the Singapore region on how analytics transform their organizations and helps them to realize unique value proposition to their customers and their business."



"Every personal, business and financial decision should include sustainability and climate change. To make effective decisions and take responsible actions, we need relevant know-how. Data acquisition, analytics and AI can help with this," says Dr. Richie Lee, Senior VP, Head of Sustainability, Corporate Real Estates Services, United Overseas Bank, Singapore.



"It is important to understand that real-world AI isn't magic but contextual (and sensible) adoption of AI in the realm of Health & Healthcare. The catalyst of success would include having good clinical guidance, interoperable data and AI expertise," says Dr. Adam Chee, Chief, Smart Health Leadership Centre, National University of Singapore, Singapore.



"Dataiku will show how extraordinary AI for everyday purposes is brought to life in this edition of the World AI Show, Singapore 2022. As a Lead sponsor, we await the opportunity to connect with attendees and discuss how to realize AI strategy at scale and speed; no matter the stage of AI or analytics maturity. Meet us at our booth to find out more on how Data Science meets Everyday Use!" says Jiunn Hao, RVP Partnership, APJ, Dataiku.



Pre-qualified, C-level tech decision makers from enterprises and governments will explore key sectors in Singapore reaping the advantages of the adoption of AI and related technologies. The show will feature a ground-breaking collaboration of experts such as:

- Jason See; Senior Director, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Division (DSAID), GovTech, Singapore

- Sutowo Wong; Director, Data Analytics, Ministry of Health, Singapore, Singapore

- Dennis Khoo; Director (Port Systems), Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Singapore

- Prof. Simon Chesterman; Senior Director of AI Governance, AI Singapore, Dean, Faculty of Law & Vice Provost (Educational Innovation), National University of Singapore, Singapore

- Miao Song; Global Chief Information Officer, GLP, Singapore

- James Ang; Senior Vice President, APAC, Dataiku, Singapore

- Alex Aung; Director; Sales Engineering (South Asia), Dataiku, Singapore

- Adrian Tan; Solutions Engineer, Alteryx, Singapore

- Alex Hoehl; Regional VP, ASEAN & Korea, Denodo, Singapore

- Amit Sawarkar; Director of Strategic Partnerships, TigerGraph, Singaporen

- Dr. Steven Hoi; MD of Salesforce Research Asia, Salesforce, Singapore

- Ashish Pandey; Advisory Solution Consultant, ServiceNow, Singapore

- Serene Keng; Country Manager, Singapore, Channel and Alliance Head APAC, TigerGraph, Singapore

- Vidhu Gautam; MD, Easy Data Analytics Pte Ltd, Singapore

- Danielle Jiang; Deputy Director - AI Development Office, FinTech Innovation Group, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS

- Shivam Bansal; Senior Data Scientist, H2O.ai, Singapore

- Vidhu Gautam; MD, Easy Data Analytics Pte Ltd, Singapore

- Tauhid Abddul Jalil; Principal Consultant, Southeast Asia, Laiye and more.



"This wave of AI is transforming how businesses interact with their customers, employees and partners - and are poised to be a major game changer for businesses of all sizes. The early adopters are already reaping the benefits of reduced costs and increased revenue opportunities, and the benefits to consumers and society will be even more dramatic as AI technologies continue to mature over the next few years," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



The 36th global edition of World AI Show is officially sponsored by:

- Lead Sponsor - Dataiku | TechData;

- Gold Sponsors - Denodo, Alteryx, Servicenow, Soroco, TigerGraph, Easydata.ai & H2O.ai;

- Silver Sponsors - Laiye & Mulesoft;

- Bronze Sponsor - Altair, Vuram, Aerospike & Sitecore.

- Exhibitor - Uniphore



About World AI Show



World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. It connects top AI experts, enterprises, government representatives, data scientists, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global AI innovators - to discuss the impact of AI on commercial applications and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.



About Trescon



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments, and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect, and consulting services.



For more information visit: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/ai/singapore/

For further details about the announcement, please contact:



Jagriti Jaiswal,

Marketing Lead | Trescon

media@tresconglobal.com | +91 95559 15156





Topic: Press release summary

Source: trescon

Sectors: Trade Shows, Cloud & Enterprise, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

