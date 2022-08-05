Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 5, 2022
Thursday, 4 August 2022, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko Announces 2022 2Q Consolidated Financial Results

TOKYO, Aug 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004) today announced its 2022 2Q consolidated financial results.

2022 Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements and summary
- https://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/fss2022-2q.pdf

2022 Second Quarter Financial Results: Presentation Material
- https://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/pdf_presentation/results2022-2q.pdf

Showa Denko Decides on Absorption-type Merger & Company Split, Trade Name Change, and Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation to Prepare for Its Transformation into Holding Company Structure
- https://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/news/2022/20220804_sdknewsrelease3_e.pdf

About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.

Media contact:
Showa Denko K.K., IR Office, Finance & Accounting Department, Tel: 81-3-5470-3323


