NEW YORK, Aug 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Robotics innovator Beyond Imagination, Inc. has entered into an agreement with SELF Labs, Inc. to provide at least 1,000 humanoid robots for use in agricultural "grow boxes"'. This is believed to be the largest deal of its kind.



SELF and Beyond are announcing a partnership to develop automated off-the-grid grow boxes. Each box will be equipped with solar panels, windmills, atmospheric water generators, 5G, and an advanced version of Beyond Imagination's Beomni robot with its Omni-Purpose AI Brain. By aligning the visions of Milan Cheeks of SELF and Dr. Harry Kloor of Beyond, this futuristic take on farming will be made possible through a uniquely powerful combination of Omni-Purpose AI, humanoid robotics, blockchain, and game technology.



The deal with SELF represents one of the largest agreements to purchase humanoid robots in the world. Cheeks says that "We are committed to purchasing at least 1,000 robots in the next five years, but if the effectiveness of our combined technology is as we project, that number could easily grow to ten thousand or more." According to a recent report by Markets and Markets, the humanoid robotics market will reach an estimated USD 17.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 63.5% between 2022 and 2027. The agreement with Beyond is in alignment with this prediction. Dr. Kloor commented, "Beyond Imagination expects to represent a billion USD or more of that market share by 2027, and with our partnership with SELF Labs we are well on our way to that goal."



Each grow box will be connected to a SELF Labs-powered trivia-based simulation game called Cultivate Coin, which allows users to choose a role, learn about farming and the growing process, learn how to operate a grow box business, earn rewards, and most of all take part in the growing process virtually.



The Beomni Omni-Purpose AI powered humanoid robots supplied by Beyond will work autonomously inside of the boxes to tend to the growing crops. The boxes will run on solar energy, and by using atmospheric water generator technology will not require any outside sources for power or water, making them self-sufficient.



Most robots are targeted at narrow verticals or are merely elaborate R&D demos. Beomni is different. Its thinking general-purpose robotics platform learns from human pilots who train its AI Brain to tackle increasingly sophisticated tasks autonomously. Beomni, combined with Beyond's Cloud Platform and evolving AI, can tackle limitless tasks without requiring special peripherals like industrial robots. Beomni is a fully mobile robot that is designed to work safely around humans. It is the world's first fully functional general-purpose robotic system, and the first to be beta tested at a medical facility. According to Dr. Kloor, "Working with SELF and its community will enable us to rapidly train Beomni's AI Brain to plant, care and tend, harvest, and box the crops in SELF's grow boxes."



Beomni has advanced significantly since it was revealed at CES in 2022. In April, the company demonstrated that Beomni can be operated from anyplace in the world. Additional prototyping and on-site evaluation projects are currently underway. The version Beyond will deploy in the grow boxes will be even more advanced, and will be part of Beyond's 2.0 product line of Beomni robots.



"I'm excited to bring this idea to life!" said SELF Labs founder Milan Cheeks. "Adding decentralization and automation to the farming industry will benefit everyone. While there is no single solution to solve world hunger, our automated off the grid grow boxes is one tool that will go a long way in meeting the UN's goal to reach zero hunger by 2030."



The first box will be crafted at Box For Grow in New Hampton, NY. Once assembled, it will begin operation for use within the United States.



About SELF Labs



SELF Labs is an incubator that focuses on transitioning companies and individuals from Web 2 to Web 3. By investing and providing products that gamify life, we are able to create a form of entertainment while solving the world's major issues. SELF Labs is on a mission to remove the hardships in life and provide products and services to bring a more leisurely lifestyle to everyone on the planet.



Founded in 2016, SELF has built its own private Blockchain called SELF Chain. SELF Chain is lifestyle blockchain that hosts a suite of reward tokens that users can earn on the Mirror Image One Gaming Console.



For more information and partnership inquiries, reach out to hello@selflabs.xyz



About Beyond Imagination, Inc.



Beyond Imagination, Inc. is a robotics and AI platform company that is focused on bringing humanoid robots to market rapidly to solve real-world problems. By partnering a human pilot with an evolving Omni-Purpose AI Brain, we are able to deploy our Beomni Robotics platform across a wide range of commercial applications. Our initial focus is in two sectors, agriculture and surgical assistance.



Founded by leading innovators in AI and robotics, and strengthened by a solid patent portfolio, Beyond Imagination, Inc. is poised to revolutionize life and fundamentally change the way we work, travel and engage with others around the world.



Beyond Imagination is continuing to take advanced orders and is always open to strategic partnerships and investments from qualified investors.



For photos and videos, see our media page at www.beomni.ai/media and our latest short video here: https://vimeo.com/717147889/634a211922. Our Press Kit may be found at www.beomni.ai/press-kit/



