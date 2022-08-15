Monday, 15 August 2022, 12:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Amazfit Amazfit Launches GTS 4 Mini in Malaysia Ultra-slim smartwatch comes with features that challenges the limits of size

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Amazfit, a premium smart wearable hardware brand owned by Zepp Health Corporation (Zepp), launched the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini in Malaysia today with all the signature features packed into a lightweight and compact frame that challenges the limits of size.





The ultra-slim Amazfit GTS 4 Mini comes with heavyweight power in an aluminium alloy frame weighing-in at a mere 31.2 grams while the 70.2% screen-to-body ratio gives more screen. Powered by a 270-milliampere hour battery, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini can last for 15 days from a single charge.



Other highlights of this mini smartwatch include five-satellite positioning system for outdoor activities, 5 ATM water-resistance to track water-sports and 120+ sports modes. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini can also recognise seven sports activities and the PeakBeats Workout Status Algorithm monitors post workout recovery while wearers can assess and compare their previous running performance lap-data through the Virtual Pacer. Stress monitoring is included in the health reminders.



All this data is easily viewed through the Zepp App, which is powered by the Zepp operating system. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini also has Alexa that can be accessed through the built-in microphone.



The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini's soft and skin-friendly silicone band comes in Mint Blue, Flamingo Pink, Midnight Black and Moonlight White. The curved bezel smartwatch allows the wearer to download dozens of watch faces, some are animated, with matching always-on display or customize with photos.



The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini comes with a one-year warranty and will retail at RM399 each.



A special Shopee launch price of RM379 is good until 22 August 2022, plus those who order will also receive a limited edition Amazfit T-shirt (while supplies last)!



Find out more about the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch at https://www.amazfit.com/my or Amazfit's e-commerce partner platform https://bit.ly/MYAmazfit-SHOPEE.



Amazfit: www.amazfit.com/en





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Amazfit

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Wireless, Apps, Broadcast, Film & Sat, Daily News, Healthcare & Pharm, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

