MANILA, Aug 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2nd Philippines edition of DX Leaders Strategy Forum is gearing up with the goal of constructing a future-proof hybrid work for organisations in the Philippines. The strategy forum is taking place on 24-25 August 2022 in Manila.



As more employees prefer a work-from-anywhere model rather than traditional office setup, the government and organisations are looking for an action plan to seamlessly adapt and mitigate the risks and become resilient to possible threats. Over 150+ digital leaders and technology experts are invited to gather and confer about the recent topics on big data and analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and mobility. There are also industry-focused roundtable sessions.



This year's roster of speakers includes:

1. Sec. Ivan John E. Uy, Secretary, Department of Information and Communications Technology

2. Chito Jacinto Board Member, ISACA Manila Chapter, Vice President, ISOG and Former Chief Information Security Officer, RCBC

3. Rey Lugtu, Chief Executive Officer, The Hungry Workhorse

4. Francisco Castillo, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Maynilad Water Services, Inc.

5. Alex Ustaris, Chief Information Officer, PHINMA Education Holdings, Inc.,

6. Mel Migrino, Vice President and Group Chief Information Security Officer, Meralco

7. Lito Villanueva, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation & Inclusion Officer RCBC

8. Paul John Pena, Head of Strategy, Insights and Data Analytics, McDonald's Philippines (Golden Arches Development Corporation)

9. Dennis Crimen, ICT Head, Philippines AirAsia

10. Jason Brasileno, Vice President - Head for Business and Enterprise Risk, Lazada

11. Kelsey Hartigan Go, Vice President, Information Technology, SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

12. Rocky Bacani, First Vice President and CITO, Meralco, CIO at CIS Bayad Center Inc. and CTA, Radius Telecoms Inc.

13. Lauro Matias, Chief Information Officer, EEI Corporation

14. Wilbertus Darmadi, Chief Information Officer, Toyota Astra Motor

15. Paul Siy , Chief Technology Officer and Head of Infrastructure and Operations, BDO Unibank

16. Scott Darrow, Chief Technology Officer, UBX

17. Gemma Rose Dublan, Chief Information Officer, Cyber Security Philippines CERT

18. Melvin Foong, Chief Information Officer, GDEX Bhd

19. Clinton Marsh, Chief Technology Officer, KMC Solutions

20. Edmund Situmorang, Chief Technology Officer, PT. Asian Bulk Logistics

21. Marlon Sorongon, Chief Information Security Officer, Maybank Philippines | Maybank NY

22. Charlie Valerio, Chief Digital Officer, Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc.

23. Sonny Supriyadi, Senior Vice President Head, Pricing and Data Analytics, Maybank Indonesia

24. Maria Belinda San Jose, Vice President - Information Technology Group, Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp.

25. Adrienne Heinrich, AI CoE Head, Vice President AI, UnionBank of the Philippines AI and Innovation Center of Excellence, Head Data Science and AI Group, Union Bank of the Philippines, AI and Innovation Center of Excellence Head, Aboitiz Data Innovation

26. Marlon Umali Senior Assistant Vice President, IT Security, Security Bank Corporation

27. Nick Servino, AVP for Digital and Data Systems, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation

28. Francel Margareth Padilla-Taborlupa, IS Officer of the National Task Force Against Covid-19 and Bn Commander of 7th Signal Battalion, Army Signal Regiment, Philippine Army

29. Robert Sanchez Paguia, Division Chief, Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center

30. Ricson Singson Que, Information Security Consultant, Digital Technology Office, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde and President and CEO of SQrity Consulting



Supporting the 2-day hybrid strategy forum are leading digital solution and technology companies - Boomi, Minfy & AWS, Aruba, Cloudflare, Freshworks, ESET, Logitech, IBM & Workcentric, Seagate & ITSDI, and Symphony Summit.





