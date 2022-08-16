Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 05:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: eDriving
eDriving and Innovation Group Win Technology Program Award at The Australian Road Safety Foundation's 11th Annual Australian Road Safety Awards

CAPE MAY, NJ, Aug 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Together with partner Innovation Group Australia, eDriving(SM), a Solera company, and leading global provider of digital driver risk management solutions, has been named the winner of the Technology Program Award at The Australian Road Safety Foundation's 11th Annual Road Safety Awards.


eDriving and Innovation Group were presented with the award for eDriving's innovative digital driver safety app, Mentor(SM). Mentor is made available by eDriving to fleet operators in Australia and New Zealand through the Innovation Group partnership.

The Australian Road Safety Awards acknowledge the achievements of leading road safety stakeholders and provide an opportunity to formally recognise their commitment to improving road safety outcomes.

"We're delighted that Mentor has been recognised for its contribution to keeping those who drive for work purposes safe across Australia and New Zealand," said Ed Dubens, CEO/Founder of eDriving. "This is great news for reinforcing the value of our partnership with Innovation Group in helping to reduce driver risk in Australia."

Drew Schnehage, Managing Director of Innovation Group Australia, added: "Thank you to the Australian Road Safety Foundation for the nomination and our win of the Technology Programs Award. We are proud to be the exclusive resellers of the award-winning Mentor by eDriving offering."

eDriving's Mentor app is a smartphone-based digital driver safety program that identifies driver risk using a validated FICO(R) Safe Driving Score, and remediates risky behaviour with training, coaching and gamification. Among other features, Mentor also incorporates an eco-driving indicator, plus Automatic Crash Detection and Personal SOS features powered by Sfara and Bosch, which trigger emergency response services to keep drivers safe 24 x 7.

As with all eDriving programs and tools, Mentor operates within a highly secure, privacy-first environment, in which only driver data required for risk management is shared with the manager. No location data or individual trip data is visible beyond the driver.

About Solera

Solera is a leading global provider of integrated vehicle lifecycle and fleet management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business -- vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions - Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, CAP HPI, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

About eDriving

eDriving, a Solera company, helps organisations around the world improve safety, reduce injuries, licence violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs. These include the Mentor by eDriving(SM) smartphone app with FICO(R) Safe Driving Score; the patented, five-stage Crash-Free Culture(R) risk reduction program; and the Virtual Risk Manager(R) platform, all designed to work in an integrated fashion within a privacy-first, data-secure environment that supports drivers and their managers every step of the way. eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organisations, supporting over 1,200,000 drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognised with over 120 awards around the world. For more information, visit www.edriving.com.

Press contact, eDriving:
Sheila Leverone press@edriving.com

About Innovation Group

Innovation Group delivers transformational expertise to the world's leading insurers, brokers, fleet managers and automotive manufacturers, helping them to open new growth frontiers with revolutionary solutions. With over 20 years' experience, our clients trust us to transform their claim management processes, manage critical vehicle and propertyincidents, and generate more revenue through value-added services. Visit https://www.innovation.group/

Mentor Product Sheet https://pr.report/DYPpSGUC

SOURCE: eDriving


Topic: Press release summary
Source: eDriving
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Automotive, Daily News, Digitalization, Local Biz, Automation [IoT]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Yowie Helps Kids Stay on Track at School and at Home With Downloadable Rewards Chart, Fun Activities and a Sweet Treat  
Aug 16, 2022 05:00 HKT/SGT
Yowie Helps Kids Stay on Track at School and at Home With Downloadable Rewards Chart, Fun Activities and a Sweet Treat  
Aug 16, 2022 05:00 HKT/SGT
eDriving and Innovation Group Win Technology Program Award at The Australian Road Safety Foundation's 11th Annual Australian Road Safety Awards  
Aug 16, 2022 05:00 HKT/SGT
JPEX officially launches JPC against the bearish market  
Aug 16, 2022 00:00 HKT/SGT
XQUI Pioneering the Real Web3 Vision with XQUI DAO Fund Release  
Aug 15, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Four HKTDC August fairs and ICMCM close on a High Note  
Aug 15, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Alaska Mining Sells 51% Interest to Australian Nanotechnology Specialist  
Aug 15, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Legend Capital Portfolio: China-leading CRO Enterprise R&G Pharmastudies Listed on the ChiNext Market Successfully  
Aug 15, 2022 16:50 HKT/SGT
FTLife builds the first virtual tower in Metaverse  
Aug 15, 2022 15:22 HKT/SGT
Digital Transformation in a Hybrid Workplace to be addressed by digital leaders at the #DXLeadersPH2022  
Aug 15, 2022 13:52 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
3rd Asia Digital Talent International Summit 2022
5  -  6   September
Singapore
Wild Digital Southeast Asia 2022
6  -  7   September
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
BYOND Mobile
28  -  29   September
Bangkok, Thailand
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       