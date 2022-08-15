Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Monday, 15 August 2022, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: XQUI
XQUI Pioneering the Real Web3 Vision with XQUI DAO Fund Release
The NFT connects investors to a private club, well-researched analytics, and investment products under one DAO.

New York, NY, Aug 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Being an early investor in Web3 does not negate the fact that data matters. XQUI (Exquisite) gives access to deep market analytics, private investment rounds and investment products to generate passive income. The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is developing a new financial ecosystem based on community. The conglomerate of fund managers and investors led by industry veteran (Linkedin) serves as a market guide for the Web3 platform and products. The XQUI community will only be accessible as an XQUI Genesis NFT collection holder. XQUI Genesis release date is set for October 5th, 2022.

XQUI (Exquisite) is a community of crypto investors, fund managers, project founders, researchers, DeFi, NFT, alpha analysts, and more. XQUI is based on three pillars: XQUI Genesis, XQUI DAO, and XQUI Finance. Genesis is a collection of 3,000 utility-enabled PFPs giving investors access to The XQUI Club.

The XQUI Club has specific benefits that include private club access, a professional team of experts, XQUI accelerator, exclusive content, access to the XQUI Private fund, and investment products, XQUI merch, and community events. The Genesis collection will give members access to the club.

Projected community events include Informative XQUI Web3 conference/workshops, insightful mastermind sessions, as well as calming yoga and meditation events. Uniquely, XQUI allows members to crowdfund through the DAO. Each founder of a new project can pitch their project to the XQUI community to get funding.

Chris, CEO, and co-founder of XQUI has a talent of attracting the most intelligent people in the crypto industry. This skill earns the platform a community that serves as a knowledge panel for future XQUI collection holders. The crypto fund manager has 6+ years of experience in process operating and team leadership, as well as leading a team that operates +$200m. As a crypto fund manager himself, his mission aligns with the organization's goals to connect, educate, and build a community around Web3 product investors of all levels.

Smart investors do not enter into investments without data. Join our community as we explore the new stages of the crypto market. Keep up with the XQUI knowledge base today and participate in the public sale of XQUI Genesis NFT.

About XQUI

XQUI is the Private Investment DAO that lets investors obtain well-researched insights and invest in market-needed products to generate passive income. Our mission is to unite crypto to move towards the real Web3 vision. Ultimately, we are building a friendly ecosystem of crypto experts in an eco-friendly manner - we plan to share knowledge and experience while entering the new stages of the crypto market.

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/xquieth
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/xqui
Doc: https://docs.xqui.io/

PR Contact
info@finpr.agency
https://finpr.agency

Media Contact
Chris | CEO & Co-Founder, XQUI
Email: hello@xqui.io
Website: https://xqui.io

SOURCE: XQUI




Topic: Press release summary
Source: XQUI

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
JPEX officially launches JPC against the bearish market  
Aug 16, 2022 00:00 HKT/SGT
XQUI Pioneering the Real Web3 Vision with XQUI DAO Fund Release  
Aug 15, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Four HKTDC August fairs and ICMCM close on a High Note  
Aug 15, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Alaska Mining Sells 51% Interest to Australian Nanotechnology Specialist  
Aug 15, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Legend Capital Portfolio: China-leading CRO Enterprise R&G Pharmastudies Listed on the ChiNext Market Successfully  
Aug 15, 2022 16:50 HKT/SGT
FTLife builds the first virtual tower in Metaverse  
Aug 15, 2022 15:22 HKT/SGT
Digital Transformation in a Hybrid Workplace to be addressed by digital leaders at the #DXLeadersPH2022  
Aug 15, 2022 13:52 HKT/SGT
Wissam Breidy Joins the Crypto Oasis in a Strategic Partnership to bring Blockchain and Web3 to the Mainstream Global Arab Community  
Aug 15, 2022 13:30 HKT/SGT
Team HRC's Tim Gajser Wins Fourth Championship, First in Two Seasons  
Monday, August 15, 2022 12:52:00 PM
Amazfit Launches GTS 4 Mini in Malaysia  
Aug 15, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
3rd Asia Digital Talent International Summit 2022
5  -  6   September
Singapore
Wild Digital Southeast Asia 2022
6  -  7   September
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
BYOND Mobile
28  -  29   September
Bangkok, Thailand
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       