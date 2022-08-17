Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC / Huatai International HKTDC and Huatai International launch strategic partnership Leveraging Hong Kong as deal making platform

To help Chinese enterprises realise dual-circulation business opportunities

HONG KONG, Aug 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council ("HKTDC") and Huatai International Financial Holdings Company Limited ("Huatai") have unveiled a new one year strategic partnership to jointly promote the Dual Circulation Strategy laid down in China's 14th Five-Year Plan. The two parties aim to achieve three key objectives: 1) Complement the strategy by helping Mainland China enterprises go global, while attracting foreign investment into the domestic market, such as Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), thereby achieving a triple-win outcome for the project owners, investors and the Hong Kong service providers and advisers; 2) Reinforce and promote Hong Kong as an effective platform for mainland enterprises to invest overseas; and 3) Create strong synergy through the integration of the two parties' business platforms and investor and resource networks.

Dr Patrick Lau (L), HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, and Levin Wang (R), CEO of Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, unveiled the new strategic partnership between the HKTDC and Huatai.

Dr Patrick Lau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: "Hong Kong is not only a trading hub, but also an international investment hub. Our success in deal-making showcases the best of Hong Kong's ecosystem by providing all-round professional and finance services to Mainland China and the Asia region, facilitating part of the country's objectives of the Dual Circulation Strategy. Huatai Securities is one of the top securities houses in Mainland China, with Huatai International being its international business platform with financial expertise and capable teams in corporate finance. Therefore, it will be an ideal partner for HKTDC to achieve our objectives. I believe Hong Kong's dealmaker role is one way to make better use of Hong Kong's advantages to help not only mainland enterprises, but also create opportunities for Hong Kong and international firms, investors and project owners under today's complex international environment."



Levin Wang, CEO of Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, said: "As a statutory body of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government with a global network, the HKTDC is an important conduit for Hong Kong's services industry to demonstrate its strengths and capabilities to the world. Huatai International is an important platform of Huatai Securities to develop overseas business. As a leading securities house with advantages in fintech, we provide high-quality, innovative and competitive financial products and services to our global clients. We are delighted to join hands with the HKTDC to demonstrate the strength of Chinese financial institutions in the international capital market, with the help of the HKTDC's wide networks, and contribute to consolidating Hong Kong's status as a financial centre."



To help enterprises seize opportunities in the GBA, which is a strategic national development initiative, the HKTDC is preparing to host the SmartHK event to promote Hong Kong's services sectors to mainland enterprises in Guangzhou, with Huatai as the Greater Bay Area business matching and investment partner. A senior representative from Huatai will join other star speakers to examine the collaboration opportunities and challenges awaiting Hong Kong and other GBA cities in the areas of finance, transportation, trade, aviation and innovation and technology (I&T).



In addition to seminars, SmartHK will feature a service consulting area to provide business-matching services for Hong Kong's professional service providers, research institutions and start-ups. The area will help them connect with mainland enterprises in the GBA to promote Hong Kong's financial, I&T and creative servicesand products. Huatai will set up a booth at SmartHK to foster stronger ties with participating mainland enterprises and provide pragmatic advice and diversified solutions for investment sourcing, financing arrangements, asset and risk management and other business requirements. Additionally, Huatai will help companies leverage different financial strategies to allocate assets or raise capital in order to expand their presence in the GBA and other domestic and overseas markets.



In the past five years, Huatai's total assets and revenue expanded 10-fold and nearly 30-fold respectively, while its number of staff doubled, making it the fastest-growing Chinese securities firm in recent years. As fintech expands into more application scenarios, Huatai has adhered to the group company's technology empowerment strategy and launched a one-stop global wealth management platform - the Zhangle Global app. Drawing on advanced technology, the app combines a brokerage service with wealth management and uses open architecture to empower local small and medium-sized securities firms, making Huatai a leader in fintech development in Hong Kong.



Huatai will also participate in HKTDC-organised business matching activities that are organised periodically in the mainland for the benefit of Hong Kong's services industry. These activities include financial services or cross-border investment missions, fundraising roundtables and "Hong Kong Team" missions. The aim is to provide practical advice and support to facilitate mainland enterprises' internationalisation, fundraising and business-expansion needs.



To date, Huatai has been invited by the HKTDC to join year-round deal-making and networking events, where Huatai explains to mainland enterprises the strengths of Hong Kong's financial services, including its comprehensive range of financial products, deep pool of financial talent, free capital markets and simple tax system. This enables mainland enterprises to better understand the benefits of using Hong Kong as a springboard for going global, including reducing overall costs, improving operational efficiency, capturing business opportunities in the international market and consolidating Hong Kong's position as an ideal fundraising platform for mainland enterprises under the 14th Five-Year Plan.



Among these events, the Hong Kong-Hubei Virtual Fundraising Roundtable, organised by the HKTDC, successfully organised 60 one-to-one business matching sessions between 25 mainland enterprises and 10 Hong Kong professional services providers. During the event, the HKTDC connected Huatai with mainland companies with fundraising needs from various sectors, including biotech, healthcare, new media, consumer staples and more. Huatai also held online matching meetings with several mainland enterprises and reached preliminary intent to cooperate.



Photo download: https://bit.ly/3JUeeOF



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.



About Huatai International



Huatai International Financial Holdings Company Limited ("Huatai International") is a wholly owned subsidiary and overseas business platform of Huatai Securities Co., Limited (601688.SH and 6886.HK) (the "Group" or the "the parent company" or "HTSC"). Huatai International operates its Hong Kong business via its wholly owned subsidiary Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited ("Huatai Financial")which holds the SFC licence to carry out type 1, 2, 4, 6 and 9 regulated activities. It also carries out the US wealth management business via AssetMark and the US investment banking business via Huatai Securities (USA). Because of its strong capital base, excellent business operations, and mature risk management, the Standard & Poor's credit rating of BBB+ for long-term issuer and A-2 for short-term issuer were assigned to Huatai International[1], which shows the group's well-recognized international business development by the international market.



[1] November 2021: https://tinyurl.com/mstuvk9



Media enquiries

Hong Kong Trade Development Council

Janet Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4369, Email: janet.ch.chan@hktdc.org



Huatai International Financial Holdings Company Limited

Sidney Leng, Tel: +852 3161 3541, Email: sidneyleng@htsc.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC / Huatai International

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Local Biz, Government

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

