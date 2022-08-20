Friday, 19 August 2022, 17:55 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Legend Capital Led by Legend Capital, Multi-omics-leading Enterprise APTBIO Closes Series B with Hundreds of Millions of CNY

HONG KONG, Aug 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Shanghai Applied Protein Technology Co., Ltd. ("APTBIO"), a leading enterprise focused on mass spectrometry-based multi-omics applied to precision medicine, recently announced the completion of its Series B with hundreds of millions of CNY, which is led by Legend Capital. The proceeds from this round of financing will be used to accelerate the product R&D, market expansion, and data-driven precision medicine development and help APTBIO continue to develop in mass spectrometry multi-omics applications, innovative drug development, and preclinical research, making a forward-looking layout for the construction of precision medicine services driven by big data and AI.



Founded in July 2004, APTBIO is one of the earliest biotechnology companies engaged in proteomics technical services and biopharmaceutical research and analysis services in China and participated in establishing China's biological mass spectrometry applications from scratch. With headquarter in Shanghai, APTBIO has a nationwide sales network and it has built innovative technology centers, data centers, and clinical testing centers in Shanghai, Yiwu, and Taizhou, with a total area of more than 20,000 square meters. Centering on the construction of the life and health industry chain, APTBIO has established four major technology platforms through technical cooperation and its innovation capabilities: a large-scale multi-omics platform, biopharmaceutical preclinical research and small-scale production platform, mass spectrometry clinical detection and companion diagnostic platform, and an AI and big data platform. By laying out the three business segments of technology services, biomedical CRO services, and mass spectrometry clinical testing services, APTBIO has built a business map around multi-omics and big data to provide a precise platform for the perfect transformation from basic research to clinical application.



Ms. CHEN Wei, the founder of APTBIO, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to extend my sincere gratitude to our investors. This round of capital input fully validates the rapid development and future potential of APTBIO in mass spectrometry multi-omics-based precision medicine and pre-clinical CRO for drug R&D. With the completion of the new round of financing, we will further promote the local and global market layout, innovative biomedical business interaction, and data-driven precision medicine capacity, to contribute to the human health industry."



Hank ZHOU, the co-chief investment officer of Legend Capital, said: "APTBIO is a leading enterprise in multi-omics R&D services in China, covering a wide range of areas such as technology services, biomedical R&D, precision medicine, and it provides integrated services for the transformation from basic research to clinical application. APTBIO has laid out cutting-edge technologies in various fields in advance, such as proteomics and metabolomics, and its high-quality R&D technical team has achieved breakthroughs in multiple research fields. We are honored to participate in the future development of APTBIO and are willing to work together with the company to establish APTBIO as a leader in the multi-omics R&D industry."



About Legend Capital



Founded in 2001, Legend Capital is a leading VC&PE investor focusing on the early-stage and growth-stage opportunities in China, with offices across Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Seoul, Korea.



It currently manages USD and RMB funds of over US$10 billion in commitments and has invested in around 600 companies, covering technology, healthcare, consumer, enterprise service and intelligent manufacturing sectors. Rooted in China, Legend Capital participated in the rise of many world-leading companies through solid investment coverage and systematic post-investment value-add. Over the years, Legend Capital has also become a widely recognized name in bridging key resources in China and overseas through cross-border activities, and a valuable partner to Chinese and overseas investors.



Legend Capital values long-term sustainable investment and incorporates ESG into its long-term development strategy. As a UNPRI signatory since November 2019, Legend Capital is among the first group of top VC/PE firms in China to join the initiative.



For more information, please visit www.legendcapital.com.cn/index_en.aspx and follow us on LinkedIn @Legend Capital (https://www.linkedin.com/company/legend-capital).





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Legend Capital

Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, PE, VC & Alternatives

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

