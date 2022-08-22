Monday, 22 August 2022, 08:27 HKT/SGT Share:

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Web3 isn't safe. In 2021, crypto scammers stole $14 billion dollars (cnb.cx/3K8GFZe) from unsuspecting users. A solution must be found. To create a democratic financial future of the internet, newcomers and advanced users alike need to feel comfortable with their funds. Delenium (https://delenium.io), a Web3 scam protection solution, is at the forefront of this effort. By protecting the way Web3 users interact with decentralized applications, Delenium is revolutionizing the security infrastructure of Web3.



Like any new and unregulated technology, scammers deploy tactics to unlawfully extract value from users. In blockchain, that value is often tokens from a hot wallet. Hot wallets are cryptocurrency wallets connected to the internet which makes them convenient but high-level targets for scammers. Given their inherent security risks, blockchain-related scams from digital wallets are more common as Web3 applications gain traction. With large amounts of money being stored and flowing into cryptocurrency wallets, scammers issue false transactions and phishing websites that can set users back anywhere from hundreds, thousands, and even millions of dollars.



Delenium is solving this rampant problem in an approach never before utilized in the crypto space. The Delenium team brings more than a decade of experience in building robust intelligence infrastructures across several industries. The team is reinventing their experience in technologies utilized by elite cybersecurity militaries, startups, and corporations to further secure this new age of the internet.



Nadav Meiroviz, the co-founder and CEO of Delenium, commented on the rise of scams and how Delenium is preventing this.



"We've seen in the last few years that Web3 has become a wild west of scams. It's literally not safe to use your wallet anymore. Delenium's mission is to stop this. We're extremely proud to be creating a safer Web3 through our intricate scam detection techniques, and our network of data sensors around the internet and its underlying blockchain layers. Our recent beta launch of our chrome extension has been quite effective so far in showing our scam protection powers. We have several major announcements in the pipeline, and we are quite excited to change the security paradigm of Web3."



Delenium sensors have flagged tens of thousands of websites using a range of data so far. By deploying automatic sensors onto several distinct corners of the internet, the network of sensors is the first-line of defense in defending users of decentralized applications. When users accidently go onto scam websites, Delenium's chrome extension immediately blocks them and prevents them from connecting their wallets. Their flagging mechanism is unparalleled in its accuracy when compared to current industry-leaders.



To protect yourself and your funds, download the Delenium Web3 scam protection Chrome extension here (bit.ly/3Tjv2D5). Delenium is honored to be creating a safer Web3.



