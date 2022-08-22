Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, August 22, 2022
Monday, 22 August 2022, 08:27 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Delenium
Web3 Scam Protection Startup, Delenium, Finds 400% More Phishing Websites than Industry Leaders

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Web3 isn't safe. In 2021, crypto scammers stole $14 billion dollars (cnb.cx/3K8GFZe) from unsuspecting users. A solution must be found. To create a democratic financial future of the internet, newcomers and advanced users alike need to feel comfortable with their funds. Delenium (https://delenium.io), a Web3 scam protection solution, is at the forefront of this effort. By protecting the way Web3 users interact with decentralized applications, Delenium is revolutionizing the security infrastructure of Web3.


Like any new and unregulated technology, scammers deploy tactics to unlawfully extract value from users. In blockchain, that value is often tokens from a hot wallet. Hot wallets are cryptocurrency wallets connected to the internet which makes them convenient but high-level targets for scammers. Given their inherent security risks, blockchain-related scams from digital wallets are more common as Web3 applications gain traction. With large amounts of money being stored and flowing into cryptocurrency wallets, scammers issue false transactions and phishing websites that can set users back anywhere from hundreds, thousands, and even millions of dollars.

Delenium is solving this rampant problem in an approach never before utilized in the crypto space. The Delenium team brings more than a decade of experience in building robust intelligence infrastructures across several industries. The team is reinventing their experience in technologies utilized by elite cybersecurity militaries, startups, and corporations to further secure this new age of the internet.

Nadav Meiroviz, the co-founder and CEO of Delenium, commented on the rise of scams and how Delenium is preventing this.

"We've seen in the last few years that Web3 has become a wild west of scams. It's literally not safe to use your wallet anymore. Delenium's mission is to stop this. We're extremely proud to be creating a safer Web3 through our intricate scam detection techniques, and our network of data sensors around the internet and its underlying blockchain layers. Our recent beta launch of our chrome extension has been quite effective so far in showing our scam protection powers. We have several major announcements in the pipeline, and we are quite excited to change the security paradigm of Web3."

Delenium sensors have flagged tens of thousands of websites using a range of data so far. By deploying automatic sensors onto several distinct corners of the internet, the network of sensors is the first-line of defense in defending users of decentralized applications. When users accidently go onto scam websites, Delenium's chrome extension immediately blocks them and prevents them from connecting their wallets. Their flagging mechanism is unparalleled in its accuracy when compared to current industry-leaders.

To protect yourself and your funds, download the Delenium Web3 scam protection Chrome extension here (bit.ly/3Tjv2D5). Delenium is honored to be creating a safer Web3.

Source: Plato Data Intelligence: https://Platodata.ai.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Delenium
Sectors: CyberSecurity, Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
G Neptune Seeks Shareholders' Approval to Acquire Soutern Score, a construction Management Services Company, as part of its Proposed Regularisation Plan  
Aug 22, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Reorganize Business Segments, Inject High-Quality Assets, Gome Retail Prepare Operations & Strategies Adjustments   
Aug 22, 2022 12:40 HKT/SGT
Another double podium for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing  
Monday, August 22, 2022 10:22:00 AM
Sirnaomics Becoming A Constituent of Hang Seng Family of Indexes  
Aug 22, 2022 09:47 HKT/SGT
Peijia Medical Announces 2022 Interim Results: TaurusOne(R) and TaurusElite(R) Repeatedly Sets New Monthly Highs in Implantation Volume  
Aug 22, 2022 09:29 HKT/SGT
Web3 Scam Protection Startup, Delenium, Finds 400% More Phishing Websites than Industry Leaders  
Aug 22, 2022 08:27 HKT/SGT
Jurong Port, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific and JERA Asia Come Together to Explore Establishing an Ammonia Direct Combustion Power Plant  
Monday, August 22, 2022 8:00:00 AM
IVD Medical Announces 2022 Interim Results  
Aug 22, 2022 07:30 HKT/SGT
Fu Shou Yuan Announced 2022 Interim Results: Deepening "Internet+ Death Care Service" , Toward Healthy and High Quality Development  
Aug 20, 2022 13:50 HKT/SGT
Solomon Systech Announces 2022 Interim Results: Revenue Increased by about 45.1% to US$108.5 Million in 1H 2022  
Aug 19, 2022 20:50 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
3rd Asia Digital Talent International Summit 2022
5  -  6   September
Singapore
Wild Digital Southeast Asia 2022
6  -  7   September
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
BYOND Mobile
28  -  29   September
Bangkok, Thailand
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
Electronics Asia Conference 2022
18  -  20   October
Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       