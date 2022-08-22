Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, August 22, 2022
Monday, 22 August 2022, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Tiger Analytics
Tiger Analytics and Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) collaborate to drive AI capabilities and boost industry-focused AI education along the lines of Singapore's Smart Nation vision

Singapore, Aug 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tiger Analytics, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Advanced Analytics Consulting Services, will be collaborating with Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), Singapore to further industry-relevant AI education and research. This will broaden access to AI skills in Singapore. Together, the partners will drive the next generation of AI-ready talent and the acceleration of technology adoption by SMEs.


As part of this collaboration, Tiger Analytics will co-develop the curriculum with NYP for the Diploma in AI & Data Engineering (DADE), alongside other leading industry leaders. In addition, Tiger Analytics will be a key AI/Advanced Analytics contributor at the recently launched NYP-Microsoft Centre for Applied AI (C4AI) to empower SMEs in Singapore with the platform, tools, and expertise to drive AI adoption.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Tiger Analytics enables several Fortune 500 companies to generate business value from data. As committed evangelists to the transformational ability of data, analytics, and AI, the company actively collaborates with academic institutes and industry thought leaders to address the learning and development needs of young aspirants who want to take on jobs in this fast-growing industry.

Tiger Analytics' collaboration with NYP to co-develop the curriculum of the DADE course and its ongoing partnership at the C4AI, are vital steps to catalyse, synergize and strengthen Singapore's AI play.

The diploma course, taught under NYP's Professional Competency Model (NYP-PCM), mirrors workplace practices instead of the subject-based approach. Young aspiring engineers are immersed in technologies such as AI, Deep Learning, and Machine Learning, before applying these AI solutions across various sectors. Industry leader Tiger Analytics will co-create the diploma with its proprietary material and real-world use cases with relevant data for project work. Tiger's seasoned leadership team will also play a key role through guest lectures with hands-on experience in building AI applications.

At the C4AI, Tiger Analytics will closely work with NYP to accelerate the digital transformation and innovation efforts of local SMEs. Tiger Analytics' AI expertise and insights into industry trends will support NYP's mission to co-build technologies and solutions to deliver on SME transformation. The company will contribute to the relevant training/workshops designed to help SMEs better identify, analyze and harness AI technologies to improve their efficiency and responsiveness in the marketplace.

Speaking on the occasion, Anupam Bhargava, Head of Asia Pacific, Tiger Analytics said, "We are extremely happy and excited to partner with Nanyang Polytechnic on key AI-led initiatives and we are together working towards making Singapore a Smart Nation. As an organization, we strive to embed ourselves locally to help build market-ready solutions and capabilities and drive an ecosystem together with partners. This initiative will bring the best of both worlds - Nanyang Polytechnic's academic excellence and Tiger Analytics' AI & Data Science expertise. The partnership with NYP underscores our commitment to collaborating with local educational institutes towards getting future-ready with AI."

Dr. Vinayak Prabhu, Deputy Director, Nanyang Polytechnic School of Engineering said, "As we move forward to the digital economy and seek to adopt AI to pivot and transform businesses, there has also been a growing demand for AI expertise and skillsets. Our collaboration with Tiger Analytics is a timely step to address the growing industry demand for AI talent and capabilities. This partnership will equip our learners and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) with the right set of skills and practical experience to enable them to leverage AI for growth."

About Tiger Analytics

Tiger Analytics is pioneering what AI and analytics can do to solve some of the toughest problems faced by organizations globally. The company develops bespoke solutions powered by data and technology for several Fortune 500 companies. With a team of 2800+ people, a combination of technical and consulting talent, Tiger has offices in multiple cities across the US, Canada, UK, India, Singapore and Australia, and a substantial remote global workforce.

Tiger Analytics has received multiple awards ranging from being recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research to being ranked among the fastest-growing tech companies by Inc. and Financial Times. It consistently features in prestigious "Best Analytics Firms" lists. To learn more, know more, visit www.tigeranalytics.com.

For Media queries contact:
Vishwesh@ThinkprAPAC.com
+65-91018487


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Tiger Analytics
Sectors: Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Spartan Capital: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) 10Q Shows Early Progress for Four Verticals  
Aug 22, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
14th Edition of CSS Qatar; Physical Conference on 7th September 2022  
Aug 22, 2022 18:59 HKT/SGT
Champion REIT Partners with St. James' Settlement in Summer Movie Screening for SEN Children  
Aug 22, 2022 18:15 HKT/SGT
FTLife launches "Protect Starter" Critical Illness Protector  
Aug 22, 2022 17:38 HKT/SGT
W Motors Ventures into the Metaverse to Create an Immersive Experience Around Their Hypercars  
Aug 22, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Tiger Analytics and Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) collaborate to drive AI capabilities and boost industry-focused AI education along the lines of Singapore's Smart Nation vision  
Aug 22, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
G Neptune Seeks Shareholders' Approval to Acquire Soutern Score, a construction Management Services Company, as part of its Proposed Regularisation Plan  
Aug 22, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Reorganize Business Segments, Inject High-Quality Assets, Gome Retail Prepare Operations & Strategies Adjustments   
Aug 22, 2022 12:40 HKT/SGT
Another double podium for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing  
Monday, August 22, 2022 10:22:00 AM
Sirnaomics Becoming A Constituent of Hang Seng Family of Indexes  
Aug 22, 2022 09:47 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
3rd Asia Digital Talent International Summit 2022
5  -  6   September
Singapore
Wild Digital Southeast Asia 2022
6  -  7   September
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
BYOND Mobile
28  -  29   September
Bangkok, Thailand
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
Electronics Asia Conference 2022
18  -  20   October
Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       