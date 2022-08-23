Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Montvale, N.J. & Tokyo, Japan, Aug 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - To better support the careers of accounting and finance professionals in Japan and greater Asia, IMA(R)(Institute of Management Accountants) has formed a new business partnership with FocusCore, an executive search company focused on serving clients in the APAC region with hiring challenges of finance leadership in Japan. FocusCore, founded in 2011, specializes in retained search for finance, accounting, HR, supply chain, and country management for the Japan region. The partnership agreement came into effect in July 2022.



Through this new strategic relationship, FocusCore candidates will receive a free three-month trial membership with IMA and access to numerous IMA resources. These include continuing education courses (many of which are free for members), IMA's proprietary CareerDriver(R) career assessment and development tool, webinars, research and professional publications, and IMA chapter and virtual networking. Moreover, with the free three-month trial membership with IMA, FocusCore clients will also gain access to IMA's U.S. CMA(R)(Certified Management Accountant) program.



IMA members in the region will benefit from the alliance through shared thought leadership, relevant career development information, and joint business events to promote networking. Together, the two organizations will hold joint IMA chapter events, professional development conferences, and information sessions about IMA's U.S. CMA certification program. To help kick-off the new alliance, IMA and FocusCore are planning to hold an in-person event in October 2022 to discuss the evolving roles of management accountants in Japan.



"A crucial element to furthering the management accounting profession in Japan is to support those who are looking to explore future career options and maximize their potential," said Nina Michels-Kim, CMA (U.S.), CSCA, IMA Director of Partnerships, Japan and Korea. "By working together with FocusCore, we're able to share valuable tools, information, and resources to a larger pool of professionals."



"It's critical for Japan finance and accounting professionals to have support to improve their skillset and find the right leadership positions," said FocusCore managing director Simon Jelfs. "This partnership allows APAC leaders who are leading entities in Japan to have a greater resource to find the best talent. In addition, by working together with IMA, we are able to share top-shelf tools and information to our network," said Dr. David Sweet, founder of FocusCore. "With this strategic alliance, APAC businesses and individuals now have greater access to resources in Japan to help combat a short talent market. Individuals who take advantage of this partnership will have an exceptional edge in the market."



About IMA(R) (Institute of Management Accountants)



IMA(R) is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA(R)(Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA(R)(Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and more than 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.



About Focuscore



FocusCore, is a boutique human resources and recruitment service agency in Asia. It was voted #1 in Japan back office recruitment in HR, Supply Chain, Finance & Accounting for Small/Medium size foreign capital companies. Building on their specialization in retained recruitment for Country Managers, CFOs, Finance Directors, COOs, HR Directors and Supply Chain Directors, FocusCore helps companies focus on their core business. For more information about FocusCore, please visit www.japan.focuscoregroup.com.



