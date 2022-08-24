Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 07:55 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Avantor Avantor and Avantor Foundation Make a Difference by Providing Critical Health Services for Vulnerable Communities in Singapore Avantor Foundation grants to healthcare charitable organizations - HealthServe and

SATA CommHealth - will aid more than 1,000 beneficiaries

Singapore, Aug 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Avantor Foundation, Avantor's philanthropic arm, committed financial resources to healthcare charitable organizations, HealthServe and SATA CommHealth, as part of the Foundation's mission to provide healthcare to those in need.



The grants will offer much-needed support to communities who would otherwise be unable to receive quality medical care. By identifying community needs and addressing them through these grants, the Avantor Foundation is able to contribute to the advancement of healthcare in Singapore and the region.



"As we continue to create a better world, grants like this demonstrate our commitment to providing healthcare to those in need," said Christophe Couturier, Executive Vice President, AMEA, Avantor and Board Member of the Avantor Foundation. "By working with SATA CommHealth and HealthServe, we want to connect and help communities, which deserve crucial assistance but are sometimes overlooked. The aid we are providing will address the critical unmet needs in healthcare and enable Science for Goodness, and ultimately create a lasting impact in our communities."



SATA CommHealth, an organization which serves the community through the provision of subsidized care in their medical centers, will work with approximately 50 community and grassroots organizations to provide free health screenings for the elderly and less fortunate through regular check-ups and early medical intervention to prevent chronic or deadly diseases.



"We are truly grateful to receive this generous donation from the Avantor Foundation," said Boon Khiang Chia, Director & Head of Strategic Partnerships & Branding, SATA CommHealth. "We will be able to facilitate collaboration with our community leaders and constituency representatives to effectively serve the healthcare needs of our beneficiaries, especially the elderly who are most vulnerable to poor health."



The Avantor Foundation also has provided a grant to HealthServe, a medical NGO that advocates for the needs and wellbeing of vulnerable, low-wage migrant workers in Singapore. Their services include healthcare, counseling, casework, mental health support and social assistance for their beneficiaries. HealthServe will use this grant for a nurse-led chronic disease case management program that supports migrant workers in need of medical assistance.



Michael Cheah, Executive Director, HealthServe said, "Bringing healing and hope to migrant workers has always been a cause that is very close to our hearts. This contribution from the Avantor Foundation will allow us to offer customized care plans to these workers in need of medical assistance and deliver better care outcomes for them in the long term."



About Avantor



Avantor, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world.



For more information, visit www.avantorsciences.com/site/ and find us on:

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/avantorinc/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Avantor_News

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Avantorinc/



About Avantor Foundation



As the philanthropic arm of Avantor, the Avantor Foundation's mission is to create a better world by advancing science education and providing healthcare to those in need. Since 2009, the Avantor Foundation has been making a difference in the science community by supporting organizations aligned to its mission. Learn more at www.avantorsciences.com/pages/en/avantor-foundation.



Media Contact

Christina Koh

Director, Communications - AMEA

Avantor

M: +65 9720 0169

Christina.Koh@avantorsciences.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Avantor

Sectors: Environment, ESG, Daily News, BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Local Biz, MedTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

