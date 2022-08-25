Thursday, 25 August 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies SKYX Platforms to Introduce its Upcoming Gen-1 Game-Changing Platform Technology Video Demo The Gen-1 specifications received a historical approval vote by ANSI / NEMA for a plug & play ceiling outlet/receptacle for safe installation of lighting and ceiling fans.

MIAMI, FL, Aug 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies") ("SKYX," "we" or "the Company"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 60 issued and pending patents globally for simplifying and enhancing safety and automation in homes and buildings, today announced the introduction of a demo video of its Gen-1 game-changing ceiling platform technology, the specifications of which just received a historical approval vote by ANSI / NEMA, the leading U.S. standardization organizations for homes, buildings and the electrical industry.



Hundreds of millions of lengthy installations of light fixtures take place, all while people risk their lives by touching hazardous electrical wires while standing on ladders. These risks result in millions of hazardous incidents including shorts, fires, falls from ladders, electrocutions, injuries and death. These hazardous incidents can be greatly reduced or even eliminated by using the SKYX plug and play ceiling outlet receptacle. The SKYX technology simplifies the installation process while significantly reducing both time and cost, as well as substantially reducing hazardous incidents, injuries, and death.



The specifications of the new SKYX safe weight-supporting plug & play ceiling outlet/receptacle were approved by the U.S. leading home and building standardization organizations, the American National Standards Institute ("ANSI") and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association ("NEMA"). Below is the video demo link of SKYX's Gen-1 product including the ANSI / NEMA approved safe plug & play ceiling outlet/receptacle.



Video Link: http://skyxplug.com/video



Steve Schmidt, former CEO of Nielsen Corporation and former President of Office Depot International and current President of SKYX Platforms, said: "We are extremely proud to introduce our Gen-1 smart and safe technology platform towards our upcoming product launch. We strongly believe that the simplicity of our technology, as well as its safety aspects, will revolutionize the lighting and ceiling fan industries by enabling people to install fixtures safer, faster, and more often."



Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said: "Introducing our Gen-1 video demo is an important step in our market education process as it will demonstrate how safe, simple, cost and time saving our solution is. It's about time that people stop risking their lives while installing light fixtures and ceiling fans. The significant advantages of our smart plug & play Gen-1 technology will enhance innovation as well as fixture replacement."



About SKYX Platforms Corp.



As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard. SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyxplug.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our estimates of the addressable market for our products may prove to be incorrect. The projected demand for our products could materially differ from actual demand. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, including commencement of presales, the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of Sky's Plug Smart Platforms into multi-family residential buildings and communities and adoption by hotels, ability to capture market share, ability to execute on any sales and licensing opportunities, ability to achieve code mandatory status for the SkyPlug, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the American National Standards Institute's (ANSI) and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association's (NEMA) vote for the standardization of the Company's weight-bearing plug and outlet/receptacle for ceilings does not guarantee approval by the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) Committee on the National Electrical Code (which consists of multiple code-making panels and a technical correlating committee and develops the National Electrical Code (NEC)) or any other trade or regulatory organization and does not guarantee that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

SKYX@mzgroup.us



SOURCE: SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies





Topic: Press release summary

Source: SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies

Sectors: Electronics, Construct, Engineering, Manufacturing

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

