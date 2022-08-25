Thursday, 25 August 2022, 10:44 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: FMC FMC 2022 "Video Game Scoring Competition" offers an exclusive opportunity for composers from around the world Unique in the world of music contests

London, UK, Aug 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Every year, FMC-Film Music Contest - the unique international music competition and awards - provides a competitive platform for composers, musicians, producers, and sound designers of original scores for film, television, commercials and video games.



FMC includes the "FMC Video Game Scoring Competition", a separate category for music composers and sound designers of all ages and nationalities that is unique in the world of music competitions.



"After the great response in last year's competition and many requests to continue this category, we have decided to cater to all artists and fans. We are thrilled to launch the 'Game Scoring' category again this year, in collaboration with a videogame production and publishing company Grindstone. Many people don't have the opportunity to test their skills on this type of project and expand their portfolio to showcase their work for new, larger projects. This category introduces material that is visually very interesting and will provide plenty of inspiration for all entrants. I am sure they will immerse themselves in the exciting creative process again this year, have a lot of fun and take a break from their day-to-day work. The resulting original music will be unique works of art," said Vlado Zeleznak Jr., director of the FMC-Film Music Contest.



What does FMC 2022 have in store for music creators in the video game category this year?



They will be asked to write a score for a short intro opening sequence for the upcoming all-new video game "Die by the Blade", set for its world premiere and release this autumn.



In this year's contest, we are offering prizes valued at more than EUR38,000.



Every year, the competition rewards its winners generously. This year, they will receive prizes valued at more than EUR38,000 and gain international media attention and publicity. On top of that, winners will be awarded original hand-crafted trophies and certificates as keepsakes for the triumph and recognition of their musical work.



All prizes can be viewed here: /www.fmcontest.com/prizes/



Expand your portfolio and share it globally online



From a professional angle, another incentive to enter is the opportunity to expand and enrich your music portfolio with a video game project you can present and share to the world along with your music. You can use the finished project to promote yourself and reach new fans and followers with your music.



You can watch short competition sequence together with registration video guide on the official YouTube channel here: www.youtube.com/channel/UC8sJ1Xe0EI1RpNusD41NLhw/videos



The competition enjoys much interest from international media keen to report on the competition and its latest developments. To see some examples, visit the Press section of the competition website here: https://www.fmcontest.com/press/



Answers to many of your questions you will find here: FAQ - (Frequently Asked Questions): www.fmcontest.com/faq/



Competition registration is currently open on the official competition website at www.fmcontest.com The deadline to submit your entries is 12 September.



