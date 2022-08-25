Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 25, 2022
Thursday, 25 August 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Minetech Resources Berhad
Minetech's Revenue for 1Q Rises 43.0% to RM24 Million
Company's loss before tax narrows to RM1.66 million

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Minetech Resources Berhad, a civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer, today announced that the Company registered a 43.2% rise in revenue for the first quarter ended 30 June 2022 (1Q FY2023) to RM24.05 million compared with RM16.80 million in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year (1Q FY2022).

Matt Chin, Executive Director of Minetech

For the quarter under review, the Company recorded a loss before tax (LBT) of RM1.66 million compared with LBT of RM4.35 million in 1Q FY2022.

On a segmental basis, Minetech's civil engineering division posted revenue contribution of RM13.7 million for 1Q FY2023, a gain of 34.3% compared with RM10.2 million in 1Q FY2022. The manufacturing division, which produces bituminous products for pipe coating, waterproofing and sealing, recorded revenue contribution of RM5.85 million, a gain of 75.1% compared with RM3.34 million in 1Q FY2022.

Matt Chin, Executive Director of Minetech, said, "The civil engineering division's contribution was supported by higher revenue from the Selinsing Gold Mine in the quarter under review compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year as production regained traction while the manufacturing division saw a significant rise in revenue due to an increase in sales as a result of improved demand from water piping and road paving projects."

"Recent news flow point to firmer domestic economic growth and the announcement of the MRT3 project together with the continuation of other large civil infrastructure projects is positive for the construction sector as there will be need for civil engineering services as well as bituminous products."

"We will continue to be vigilant given the more challenging global economic outlook. We have rationalised our corporate structure and in recent years diversified into other businesses to enhance our financial performance while ensuring more stable recurring income. Our narrower losses for the quarter are a result of these measures."

Minetech Resources Berhad: 7219 [BURSA: MINE], https://minetech.com.my/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Minetech Resources Berhad
Sectors: Metals & Mining, Daily Finance, Engineering, Local Biz, Manufacturing
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
NextPlay Technologies' NextBank and Alphabit's ABCC Cryptocurrency Exchange Complete Collaboration, Expanding NextBank Regionally and Towards Banking for the Digital Community  
Aug 25, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
SKYX Platforms to Introduce its Upcoming Gen-1 Game-Changing Platform Technology Video Demo  
Aug 25, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
Thousands of educators, policymakers & technology leaders assemble to discuss the future of education in Thailand   
Aug 25, 2022 19:33 HKT/SGT
Through Huitongda Network (09878) Interim Statement: On the upswing against the trend, "Two Ends with One Road" Initiative promotes persistent progress  
Aug 25, 2022 19:10 HKT/SGT
Minetech's Revenue for 1Q Rises 43.0% to RM24 Million  
Aug 25, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Everbright Grand China's Property Rental Income has Steadily Increased in the first half of 2022  
Aug 25, 2022 18:37 HKT/SGT
Chu Kong Shipping Announces 2022 Interim Results, Profit Attributable to the Equity Holders of the Company Significantly Increases by 110.6% to HK$54.9 Million  
Aug 25, 2022 18:25 HKT/SGT
InvesTech Holdings Enters into MoU with Huawei to Offer Cloud-based Enterprise Application Solutions  
Aug 25, 2022 18:05 HKT/SGT
Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi Energy are rising to the challenge of advancing a sustainable energy future for all  
Thursday, August 25, 2022 3:03:00 PM
FMC 2022 "Video Game Scoring Competition" offers an exclusive opportunity for composers from around the world  
Aug 25, 2022 10:44 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
3rd Asia Digital Talent International Summit 2022
5  -  6   September
Singapore
Wild Digital Southeast Asia 2022
6  -  7   September
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
BYOND Mobile
28  -  29   September
Bangkok, Thailand
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
Electronics Asia Conference 2022
18  -  20   October
Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
THE GLOBAL CSR & ESG SUMMIT & AWARDS 2022
3  -  4   November
Vietnam
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       