Source: Subang Parade Subang Parade Hosts Fashion Show at its Merdeka Fiesta Spectacular fashion showcase by Calvin Thoo and local designers at Batik, Tenun and Songket Fashion Show

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Subang Parade, a core property owned by Hektar REIT, is pleased to announce the kick-off of Subang Parade Merdeka Fiesta weekend with an inaugural fashion show featuring local designers this afternoon.

YAM Tengku Temenggong Perlis Dato' Seri DiRaja Syed Amir Abidin Jamalulail, and YM Che Puan Temenggong Perlis Datin Seri DiRaja Farinawati

En Johari Shukri bin Jamil, CEO of Hektar REIT

Fashion line by Calvin Thoo

The opening event saw fashion lines unveiled by local designers Calvin Thoo, Toods, Deez, My Syakirin, Tengku Kery, ByTwoo and Bujins. The launch of the Merdeka Fiesta was graced by the attendance of YAM Tengku Temenggong Perlis Dato' Seri DiRaja Syed Amir Abidin Jamalulail, YM Che Puan Temenggong Perlis Datin Seri DiRaja Farinawati and Johari Shukri bin Jamil, Chief Executive Officer of Hektar REIT. Also in attendance were business associates, corporate figures and representatives from Subang Parade tenants.



Internationally known fashion designer Calvin Thoo, famed for his passion for fine fabrics and intricate embroidery of modern baju kurung, and celebrated for his specialisation in traditional clothing and cuttings, showcased his special lines reminding the audience of the spirit of Merdeka.



He said, "My inspiration for today's line is the independent expression of tradition meeting the 21st century, captivated yet, reminiscent of bygone days." Thoo has participated in fashion shows in Paris, Australia, China, Thailand and Indonesia and has designed for the Royal Families of Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Johor and Perlis. His self-named boutique is located in Kuala Lumpur on Jalan Imbi.



Celebrities including Ifa Raziah, Yasmin Hani, Dynas Mokhtar and Suki Low, were also present with their booths of locally made merchandise at the bazaar. Other booths with interesting merchandise include Moore Authentics, Pretty Suci and Inner Sejuk.



Commenting on the weekend event, Johari said, "As the sponsor and a proud Malaysian, Subang Parade is honoured to present Merdeka Fiesta and today's Batik, Tenun and Songket Fashion Show. We take great pride in showcasing our culture and the best of Malaysia. We are looking forward to collaborating with local talents to present more unforgettable fashion experiences in the coming months and making our malls vibrant again with exciting activities and events to welcome shoppers."



The Subang Parade Merdeka Fiesta from 27 August to 31 August 2022 has activities lined up, including fashion shows, performances by local celebrities, a bazaar featuring locally made and produced merchandise, local cuisine cooking demonstrations, hobby demonstrations and a petting zoo to bring families, neighbours and friends together.



