Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Malaysian Genomics Reports RM28.36 Million Full-Year Revenue Group's financial performance supported by higher margin and contribution from biopharmaceutical business

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Aug 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad, a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, reported revenue of RM6.33 million for the fourth quarter ended 30 June 2022 (4Q 2022) compared with the loss of RM0.07 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (4Q 2021) on higher contribution from the biopharmaceutical business and continued organic growth of the genetic testing business.

The Group recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of RM2.97 million for the quarter under review compared with a loss before tax (LBT) of RM2.11 million in 4Q 2021 due to higher profit margin from the biopharmaceutical business as well as efficient cost monitoring.



For the financial year ended 30 June 2022 (FY2022), Malaysian Genomics registered revenue of RM28.36 million, which is an increase of RM26.58 million compared with RM1.78 million reported in the corresponding period of the previous financial year (FY2021) from growth of the biopharmaceutical business comprising of immunotherapy and cell therapies as well as COVID-19-related products and services.



The Group recorded PBT of RM6.18 million for FY2022 compared with LBT of RM4.29 million in FY2021 mainly due to higher revenue as a result of higher margin as well as cost efficiencies.



Earnings per share for 4Q 2022 stood at 3.25 sen compared with the loss per share of 1.94 sen in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.



En. Sasha Nordin, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysian Genomics said, "We continue to see improvement in the Group's financial performance, and this is attributable to the introduction of biopharmaceutical services as well as our aggressive push to market genetic testing services. Towards the tail-end of the quarter under review, we acquired a 51% stake in kidney dialysis operator Aquahealth Sdn Bhd in which we intend to introduce a holistic approach to kidney healthcare through our suite of products and services. We also have plans to open more such centres across Malaysia given the projected increase in the number of kidney patients."



"We are also expanding in Southeast Asia and the Middle East with a series of agreements that we recently inked in which we collaborate with local partners to promote, market and distribute our biopharmaceutical and genetic testing services."



About Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad



Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad ("Malaysian Genomics" or "the Group") is a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical company based in Southeast Asia. The Group was established in 2004 and listed on the Bursa Malaysia stock exchange in 2010. From pioneering work in genome sequencing, bioinformatics analysis, and genetic screening services, Malaysian Genomics has expanded into the biopharmaceutical sector with the manufacturing of cell therapies including immunotherapy for various types of cancer.



Utilising its high-throughput sequencing lab, advanced microarray facility, and new state-of-the-art cell processing lab, the Group is committed to improving access to the latest in precision and personalised healthcare solutions to improve the lives of patients. For more information, visit www.mgrc.com.my.





