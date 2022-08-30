Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 20:27 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Think RevOps Think RevOps Aligns and Optimizes Business Revenue Engines to Maximize Potential Growth Think RevOps' innovative operating model was created to turn faulty go-to-market procedures into replicability and data-driven journeys.

Revenue Operations, or RevOps, is a relatively new term that designates a "system for growing and scaling" a business, according to a company spokesperson.



C-Suite leaders and decision-makers are all searching for a savvier way to deliver results and pivot into new opportunities in light of the constantly evolving online customer journey landscape. Their top priority should be implementing RevOps. Businesses can use RevOps as a framework to develop an integrated go-to-market strategy that connects customer success, sales, and marketing from a process and data perspective. Creating a more comprehensive customer experience will be made possible by this, the spokesperson said, adding that it also has a number of cutting-edge features like objective design and data strategy.



"Think RevOps has built a unique operating model that represents a mix of proprietary knowledge, expertise and delivery framework applied to the B2B Tech Customer Journey. Its aim is to transform broken internal go-to-market processes into repeatable, data-driven journeys."



For B2B tech companies and their Go-To-Market teams, Think RevOps is the insourced team. Think RevOps can be useful to many business owners, the spokesperson claimed that a tech or SaaS (Series A to Series E) startup or scale-up is the ideal client.



About Catherine Mandungu / Think RevOps:



Catherine Mandungu is the Founder and CEO of Think RevOps, a leader in the Revenue Operations business focusing on Tech Startups in the B2B sector.



Mandungu is a pioneer of the RevOps' customer journey, helping to centralize the organization. She has experience in commercial operations at leading companies including Microsoft, Adobe, and Hootsuite.



Media Contact:

Michael Hall

info@thinkrevops.com

Tel: +1 737 263 0263



