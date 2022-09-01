Thursday, 1 September 2022, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: TransformHub TransformHub Partners with Property Investment Platform to Redefine Real Estate Investment

SINGAPORE, Sept 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - TransformHub, a Singapore-headquartered end-to-end digital solutions provider today announced a customer win with Briix, a real-estate investment and wealth management platform. The partnership allows investors to discover, compare and invest in real estate, through an intuitive digital platform, securely.



The partnership leveraging TransformHub's expertise in technology consulting and delivery was aimed at transforming Briix's product vision of enabling secure access to investors, through a seamless multi-channel approach. This resulted in a platform that enables investors to experience the Briix offering via mobile, tablet, or laptop without compromising on quality. Through the implementation, consumers can



- Use a mobile application to discover and purchase a property or buy a Fixed Income plan with the utmost security

- Search various properties by placing various filters like area, amenities, type of property, pricing, etc. to drill down to the best options to choose from

- Access a list of available fixed income offerings along with an introductory offer

- Forecast using the yield calculator that factors in the property values, leases, and loans.



Commenting on the transformation, Nischal Tanna, Founder, and CEO of TransformHub said, "Real estate is one of the fastest growing segments, yet traditionally it is an offline market. Digital transformation and acceleration in real estate is the only way to meet evolving customers' needs and that is exactly what we did with the Briix platform. As a strategic digital partner, we aimed to simplify the traditional ways of investment by making it available online and allowing users to make the right investment decisions. We are confident that the application will help Briix to become a disruptive player in real estate."



About TransformHub



Headquartered in Singapore and founded in 2019, TransformHub is a global digital transformation solutions provider specialising in providing a full suite of digital transformation and product engineering services to enterprises, product companies & new-age startups. As an award-winning and ISO 27001 Global Digital Solutions Company, TransformHub can be involved from conception to strategy and technology execution, providing a holistic and end-to-end digital solution service, rooted in a culture of accountability and accessibility. TransformHub's differentiating aspect is its Innovation Lab, where future technologies like - Augmented Reality, Blockchain, IoT, 5G, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) - are evaluated for potential users to stay on top of emerging technologies and their relevant applications. The company has a presence in Singapore, the US, the Middle East, and India. www.transformhub.com



