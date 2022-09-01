Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, September 1, 2022
18:10 HKT/SGT
Source: aCommerce Group PCL / Johnson & Johnson
aCommerce and Johnson & Johnson Launch Sustainable Packaging Solution for a Better E-commerce Future in the Philippines
BANGKOK & MANILA, Sept 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - aCommerce Group, the largest end-to-end e-commerce enabler in Southeast Asia, has partnered with Johnson & Johnson Philippines, part of the largest and most broadly based healthcare company in the world, in a joint venture to offer a sustainable packaging alternative and 100% recyclable solution in the Philippines.


The solution was developed through a wide-scale collaboration to reduce e-commerce waste and create a sustainable future for e-commerce in Southeast Asia. The forecasted amount of plastic savings from this initiative would be equal to 106,684 SQM of plastic - the equivalent to the area of 254 basketball courts. The new packaging solution will replace previously non-recyclable packaging materials with new, innovative, green, and simple packaging, rolling out through the month of August.

The paper used in the new packaging is 100% recyclable, non-toxic, and biodegradable. The innovative VoidFill acts as a box filler, replacing the plastic bubble wrap, and offers superior protection from damages by filling any excess space in the box. An additional cushioning layer is added to fragile deliveries to ensure outstanding control against shock and vibrations. The final layer, the Geami WrapPak layer, is added to avoid any surface abrasions, minor handling damages, and internal impact.

Both companies' sustainability goals are naturally aligned. "As part of our responsibility to the environment. aCommerce will continue to invest in a sustainable future. We are excited to offer recyclable and biodegradable solutions using cutting-edge material engineering. We are truly fortunate to have like-minded partners such as Johnson & Johnson, that take action in order to create a cleaner future," said Paul Srivorakul, Group Chief Executive Officer at aCommerce.

"We are committed to doing our part to leave a better world for future generations. We are excited to pilot our green e-commerce initiative with Shopee and Lazada, knowing that this 'first step' will help reduce plastic pollution that goes into our landfills and into our waterways. We hope that our consumers will take advantage of the offer when they order their favorite Johnson & Johnson products through Shopee and Lazada. Our consumers win, and so will our environment," said Denise Peralta, Johnson & Johnson Philippines head of e-commerce.

Visit Johnson & Johnson stores and shop responsibly and worry-free:
Shopee: https://shopee.ph/johnsonandjohnson.ph
Lazada: https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/johnson-johnson

Released for aCommerce Group by MT Multimedia Co Ltd
Wasana Wongsiri (Jiab), T: +66 84 359 0659, E: wasana.w@mtmultimedia.com

Johnson & Johnson (Philippines), Inc. (J&J Philippines) launched J&J PH Chat & Shop as its official social-commerce platform to simplify purchasing of various consumer health products. Powered by aCommerce, it delivers a fully-automated experience - 24/7 shopping via Chatbot with a live agent ready to assist customers during business hours, and seamless, easy navigation even for new users. https://facebook.com/jnjphchatshop.

aCommerce (SET: ACOM) revolutionized e-commerce enablement with a cutting-edge platform & technology stack, EcommerceIQ. Proprietary software includes innovative omnichannel management software. We drive brands to achieve e-commerce goals with high-performance digital marketing, online store development & management, data & analytics, customer care, fulfillment, & delivery services. Visit https://acommerce.asia.


