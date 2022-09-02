Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 2, 2022
Friday, 2 September 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk.
WIKA Books Sales of Rp7.18 Trillion in Q2-2022

JAKARTA, Sept 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - PT WIJAYA KARYA (Persero) Tbk. [IDX: WIKA] successfully booked a gross profit of Rp627.24 billion in Q2-2022 or 14.8% higher on a year-on-year basis (YoY) as recorded in the financial statement for the period ended on 30 June 2022. This figure was supported by the Company's sales of Rp7.18 trillion or 6.2% higher YoY.

WIKA's President Director, Agung Budi Waskito (Agung BW) said the improvement in sales performance was enabled by a 2% increase in infrastructure and building sector, 9.8% increase in industry sector, and 167.6% increase in realty & property sector YoY. Most of the revenue in realty & property sector was contributed by the hotel business as a result of the State-owned Enterprises or BUMN hotel holding process by WIKA's subsidiary, WIKA Realty.

As at July, WIKA has secured new contracts worth Rp14.67 trillion. The largest contributors were the infrastructure and building sector of 58.4% and the industry sector of 22.7%. The high number of new contracts in these sectors is also due to the strategic infrastructure development program that is being promoted by the Indonesian Government to face the G20.

PT WIJAYA KARYA (Persero) Tbk. [IDX: WIKA]

Contact:
Mahendra Vijaya
Sekretaris Perusahaan
Email: mahendra.v@wikamail.id
Website: https://www.wika.co.id/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk.
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk.
June 20, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
PEFINDO Affirms idA Rating for WIKA
Mar 21, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
WIKA Books Rp17.81 Trillion in 2021 Sales, 7.7% Higher Than 2020; Positive Recovery Indicator in 2021
Mar 31, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
WIKA Books Positive Performance amid Pandemic
Nov 23, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
WIKA Honored for Corporate Excellence in 2020 Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards
Feb 14, 2020 01:00 HKT/SGT
PT Hutama Karya exceeds forecasts, reports 43% increase in profits
Nov 5, 2019 19:00 HKT/SGT
WIKA Records 48.3% Net Profit Increase as of Q3-2019
Aug 2, 2019 18:00 HKT/SGT
WIKA's Net Profit in 1H-2019 Grows 60.48%
Apr 1, 2019 16:00 HKT/SGT
WIKA Records Rp2 Trillion Net Profit
Dec 6, 2018 12:00 HKT/SGT
WIKA's 9M-2018 Net Profit Grows 38.57% to Rp1.06 Trillion
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       