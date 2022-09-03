Friday, 2 September 2022, 17:31 HKT/SGT Share:

EC Healthcare Chairman Mr. Eddy Tang Increases Shareholding, Demonstrating Full Confidence in the Group's Future Development

HONG KONG, Sept 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce that on 1 September 2022, the Group's Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Tang Chi Fai had acquired a total 107,000 shares of the Company on the open market for approximately HK$587,000 at an average price of HK$5.4905 per share. After the transaction, Mr. Tang holds an aggregate of 722,034,610 shares in the Company, increasing his equity stake from 61.26% to 61.27%.



Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of EC Healthcare said, "Benefitting from the result of its continuous investment in IT, brand and service, the Group recorded a sales volume of no less than HK$860 million in the first quarter of the financial year ended 31 March 2023 (April to June 2022). This shows a good recovery in its business. EC Healthcare will continue to consolidate the healthcare market through organic growth and acquisitions and thus reinforce its leading market position. The Group believes that the medical market will remain resilient in the challenging business environment and that public-private partnerships in healthcare will keep boosting spending in the market of Hong Kong's private healthcare sector in the long run. Looking ahead, the management remains optimistic about the Group's business performance. The Group will also forge ahead with its deep cooperation with the key players in the technology, telecommunications, insurance, property, and pharmaceutical industries so as to keep enriching EC Healthcare's enclosed healthcare ecosystem."



About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism.



The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre EC DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL, NEW MEDICAL CENTER and Prime Medical Centres, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.



*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2020 and 2021



