Source: Novotech Health Holdings Pte Ltd Novotech at ESMO Congress 2022 - New Data Shows 100% Oncology Trials Growth in APAC Meet the team at Booth #409

SYDNEY, Sept 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO, will attend ESMO Congress 2022 with new data showing Asia Pacific has seen a 100% growth in oncology trials during 2017 to 2021 and contributes to more than a third of the global clinical development of immune-oncology drugs.



Novotech has experienced CRO operations across APAC and the US offering a unique and unparalleled suite of services for early to late phase biotech clinical research.



The clinical data compiled by GlobalData for Novoteoch also found that: "By the end of 2021 40% of active immuno-oncology clinical trials involved at least one location in the Asia-Pacific region, with majority of trials conducted in China, followed by Australia, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. In the APAC region, the proportion of oncology trials doubled during 2017-2021. In China, the growth in oncology trials was associated with a significant increase in cancer incidence, development of innovative products by domestic companies, focus on immune-oncology, and leadership in cell therapy."



Download the Reports Here:

IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY - ASIA PACIFIC - CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE https://novotech-cro.com/whitepapers/immuno-oncology-asia-pacific-clinical-trial-landscape

EVOLUTION OF CLINICAL TRIALS IN THE ASIA PACIFIC REGION COMPARED TO THE US AND THE EU5 https://novotech-cro.com/whitepapers/evolution-clinical-trials-asia-pacific-region-compared-us-and-eu5



According to Yooni Kim, Vice President, Global Clinical Services Novotech: "Asia-Pacific offers a compelling solution for expedited clinical trials with its vast patient populations, less competitive clinical trial landscape, and world-class KOLs, in addition, regulatory reforms have accelerated approval processes. Novotech's service delivery model is tailored to the needs of biotech clients. Our local teams have exceptional site and investigator access, our project management approach emphasizes problem-solving, ownership and flexibility, and our investments in data and technology ensure clients have real-time access to trial performance."



Novotech has recently been benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world's leading CROs, and has signed 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years.



About Novotech



Novotech is the leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO. Novotech has integrated labs and phase I facilities and provides drug development consulting and clinical development services across all phases. It has been instrumental in the success of approximately 4,000 clinical trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Novotech is well-positioned to serve biopharma clients conducting clinical trials in Asia-Pacific and the US. For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact



