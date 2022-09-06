Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 15:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Ni Hsin Group Berhad
Blackbixon Cafe Officially Debuts in Downtown KL
Discover casual elegance and vibrant flavours in a garden dining space

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - BlackBixon2Go Sdn. Bhd. (BB2GO), a subsidiary of Ni Hsin Group Berhad, is delighted to announce the official launch of the first BlackBixon Cafe & Restaurant today in a tastefully designed 3-storey bungalow house with a roof top garden.

Mr. Khoo Chee Kong, Managing Director of BlackBixon2Go Sdn. Bhd.; Yang Berhormat Senator Dato' Sri Ti Lian Ker, Deputy Minister of Youth & Sports, Malaysia; Chermaine Poo, Independent Non-Executive Director of Ni Shin Group Berhad.; Dato' Minarwan Bin Datuk Haji Nawawi, Hockey Icon; Amarjeet Singh, General Manager of Marketing of BlackBixon2Go Sdn. Bhd. [L-R]

The tastefully furnished cafe and restaurant with BlackBixon-themed wall graffiti and art pieces, is located along a tree-lined street on Jalan Inai, off Jalan Tun Razak, filled with old bungalows interspersed with offices. The Cafe has a total area of 5,993 sq. ft. occupying two floors and can accommodate up to 200 pax while the roof top garden opens up to a spectacular view of the Kuala Lumpur skyline.

The Cafe caters to families as well as office workers looking for nourishing and tasty Western classics such as freshly prepared breads and pastries to a wide selection of hearty and delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner favourites accompanied by specialty coffees and must-try BlackBixon signature drinks. BlackBixon specialty coffees are brewed from premium arabica beans specially selected from the best plantations in Rwanda and Brazil.

The official launch was attended by Yang Berhormat Senator Dato' Sri Ti Lian Ker, Deputy Minister of Youth & Sports, Malaysia.

Mr. Khoo Chee Kong, Managing Director of BB2GO, said, "Following years of planning, the BlackBixon Cafe & Restaurant is a culmination of a dream that started with the distribution of healthy coffee beverages - energy, nutritional and original variants - under our concept of cafe@home @office @anywhere bringing to our customers the convenience of enjoying a cup of healthy coffee anywhere and everywhere. Not satisfied with providing the convenience to our customers to brew their own coffee, we took a further step to serve them fresh hot coffee at convenient locations around town. That's where our BB2GO barista bikers shine, serving coffee from our BB Coffee Bikes, which are electric bikes (EV Bikes) whose battery power is also used to operate the coffee machines. This makes our EV Bikes a totally self-sufficient mobile coffee bar that is green and environmentally sustainable."

"The specialty dishes and signature drinks are created by our own chefs and baristas. Among the dishes are Charcoal Bun Beef Burger, Lamb Schnitzel, Chili Soft Shell Crab Pasta and Black Truffle Squid Ink Carbonara, while specialty drinks include Charcoal Latte and the Monochrome. We will have more savoury dishes and drinks to come as we set up other outlets in the Klang Valley and across the country."

"We also take this opportunity to introduce our BlackBixon Sporting Hall of Fame where we honour the sports icons of Malaysia for their outstanding achievements and contributions to our country. In conjunction with the Grand Opening of our BlackBixon Cafe & Restaurant we are also inducting some of our great sporting icons into our BlackBixon Sporting Hall of Fame. They are Datuk Santokh Singh, Dato' Minarwan Bin Datuk Haji Nawawi, Karamjit Singh, M. Kumaresan, Muhammad Roslin Hashim and Muhammad Hafiz Hashim."

"To qualify as a member of the BlackBixon Hall of Fame, nominees must have been selected to represent Malaysia as an Olympian, World Champion, retired from active sports and have contributed to the development of the sports at a senior level within a sport recognised by the Youth & Sports Ministry."

Opening hours for BlackBixon Cafe & Restaurant are from 08.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m., 7 days a week. BlackBixon Cafe & Restaurant serves only halal meats.

Ni Hsin Group Berhad: NIHSIN [Bursa: 7215] [RIC: NHSN:KL] [BB: NHR:MK], http://www.ni-hsin.com/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Ni Hsin Group Berhad
Sectors: Food & Beverage, Regional
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Ni Hsin Group Berhad
Mar 23, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Ni Hsin Signs OEM Manufacturing Agreement with TAILG for Electric Two Wheelers
Dec 13, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Ni Hsin Group Launches BB2GO EV Bikes for F&B Business
Oct 12, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Ni Hsin Signs HOA with MNA Energy to Develop Battery Technology for EV Two Wheelers
Oct 1, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Ni Hsin Ventures into Fifth-Party Logistics (5PL)
Sept 17, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Ni Hsin Signs MoU with Tailg for Electric Vehicles Collaboration
Apr 7, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Ni Hsin to Expand Energy Coffee Business through Partnership with O&G Cooperative
Mar 10, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
BlackBixon Partners with redONE in Marketing Push for Ni Hsin Resources' F&B Business
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       