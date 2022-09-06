Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 16:25 HKT/SGT
Share:
ApexBrasil Agency and Alibaba Signed a Memorandum of Understanding
Join Hands to Promote Cross-border Electronic Trade And Boost Brazil's Exports

HONG KONG, Sept 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) held a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony with Alibaba Group to deepen their cooperation on cross-border e-commerce platforms during the China International Fair for Trade in Services on September 3, 2022. Under the framework of the MoU, the two parties will expand cooperation and strengthen Brazilian enterprises' e-commerce, cross-border trade and digitalization, thus accelerating the deepening of digital cross-border trade, and creating more opportunities for Brazilian products to be exported to Asian and global markets through e-commerce.

Under the framework of the MoU, the "Made in Brazil" national pavilion will be launched on Alibaba's international website. 100 local companies with e-commerce experience in the platform's hottest-selling industries will join "Made in Brazil" label, many of them receiving settlement support and subsidies from ApexBrasil. Alibaba.com provides exclusive services for operations as well as B2B distribution services for customized Brazilian exports. In addition, in order to cultivate Brazil's digital economy talents and support the development of the local e-commerce ecosystem, ApexBrasil and Alibaba agreed to jointly promote a digital economy training program in Brazil to educate Brazilian entrepreneurs as well as professionals and students in digital trade and relevant fields and provide a solid foundation for the industry's future development.

In 2021, Brazil's e-commerce sales increased by 35%. Brazilian companies' sales in China through Alibaba's e-commerce platform are projected to reach US$ 253 million, with food products particularly in high demand by Chinese consumers. ApexBrasil has established close cooperation with Alibaba. In addition to promoting Brazilian companies' global sales, ApexBrasil is also taking this opportunity to enhance Brazilian companies' understanding of the Chinese market and its opportunities, hence deepening their cooperation with Alibaba's retail channels. With continuous support, ApexBrasil is accelerating the digitalization and globalization of Brazilian SMEs and Brazilian companies are enthusiastic about joining Alibaba's e-commerce platforms. Since 2021, ApexBrasil has reached 370 Brazilian companies interested in selling through Alibaba.com with the Acceleration program in Digital Platforms.

The expanding cooperation between ApexBrasil and Alibaba over the years has carried out fruitful results. Since June this year, Brazilian companies and Alibaba successfully promoted the intention of 2 key companies to export their products to China, Brazilian specialty coffee SANTA MONIKA, a well-known Brazilian brand, and the juice brand NATURAL ONE. The signing and approval of the two contracts are expected to be completed in September with the first order placed in October. They will cooperate with Alibaba Group's hybrid (online and offline) platform to introduce Brazil's high-quality products to the Chinese market.

Lucas Fiuza, Business Director of ApexBrasil said: "ApexBrasil has been working diligently to promote international e-commerce so that Brazilian companies can expand their export options to include e-commerce. Specifically, I would like to highlight the successful projects we have started with Alibaba.com so that more Brazilian companies can learn how to use this international platform for selling their products. I would also like to send a special message to all companies who are following us. Brazil is the right place for your business, and ApexBrasil is how you find the best deals. Think Big, Think Brazil."




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Retail & eCommerce, Trade Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Yeahka (09923.HK) share price rises 4.45%, Major brokers grant "Buy" rating  
Sept 6, 2022 19:46 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Competition promotes innovation  
Sept 6, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Sirnaomics to Present at 3rd Annual Jefferies Asia Forum  
Sept 6, 2022 18:51 HKT/SGT
Oculis announces publication and presentation of Phase 2 data showing topical OCS-01 improves macular thickness and visual acuity in patients with diabetic macular edema  
Sept 6, 2022 18:22 HKT/SGT
ApexBrasil Agency and Alibaba Signed a Memorandum of Understanding   
Sept 6, 2022 16:25 HKT/SGT
Blackbixon Cafe Officially Debuts in Downtown KL  
Sept 6, 2022 15:30 HKT/SGT
Value Research Center (VRC) publishes August White Paper: The VRC Value Model & EFRAG  
Sept 6, 2022 14:20 HKT/SGT
Avance Clinical Announces North American CRO Acquisition to Expand Later Phase Services for Biotechs  
Sept 6, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
CMS Releases Its 2022 Interim Report, Achieves Sustained Growth with Its Platform Strategy  
Sept 6, 2022 10:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai Presents New Data From its Oncology Portfolio and Pipeline at ESMO Congress 2022  
Tuesday, September 6, 2022 9:42:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
3rd Asia Digital Talent International Summit 2022
5  -  6   September
Singapore
Wild Digital Southeast Asia 2022
6  -  7   September
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
World Cloud Show
14   September
Mumbai, India
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
BYOND Mobile
28  -  29   September
Bangkok, Thailand
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
Solar + Wind Congress SEA 2022
18   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Electronics Asia Conference 2022
18  -  20   October
Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
THE GLOBAL CSR & ESG SUMMIT & AWARDS 2022
3  -  4   November
Vietnam
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       