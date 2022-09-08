Thursday, 8 September 2022, 17:20 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: EC Healthcare EC Healthcare and AXA Jointly Establish the FIRST AXA Medical Centre Further Enhance the Group's Strategic Partnership with Insurance Sector and Enrich ECH's Healthcare Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Sept 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce that the Group has entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with AXA Hong Kong & Macau ("AXA") for a strategic partnership, pledging to work together to provide premium and comprehensive health management services to customers.

EC Healthcare and AXA signed Memorandum of understanding today to kick start their long term collaboration. (From left: Emily Li, Chief Employee Benefits & Wellness Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Greater China, Eddy Tang, Founder, Chairman, Executive Director and CEO of EC Healthcare and Leslie Lu, Executive Director and Co-CEO of EC Healthcare)

Under the partnership, the first AXA Medical Centre was unveiled today on the 34th floor of the World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay. Together with the AXA designated Endoscopy and Day Surgery Centre in Central, it will officially start operating in November this year.



Located in the central business district of Causeway Bay, the AXA Medical Centre occupies a floor area of over 5,000 sq. ft. The center offers services include preventive medicine, body checks, vaccinations, and nutritional counselling with support from on-site medical professionals including general practitioners, Chinese medicine practitioners, dieticians and radiographers. The AXA Medical Centre provides various body check services such as chest and abdominal X-rays, ultrasound scans, gynaecological examination, electrocardiogram (ECG) with over 10 body examination rooms. Other services include allergy tests, non-invasive genetic screening tests for colorectal cancer, and all pre-insurance health screening for AXA customers.



EC Healthcare is building a one-stop, multi-disciplinary, enclosed healthcare service platform, which allows AXA's customers to obtain a seamless medical referral service after check-ups and enjoy comprehensive, high-quality medical services that covers multiple medical disciplines.



In addition to setting up dedicated medical centres, the Group and AXA will further their cooperation with a view to extending the market coverage of their services to other central business districts and residential areas.



Mr. Leslie Lu, Executive Director and Co-CEO of EC Healthcare said, "Hong Kong's private healthcare market has huge potential. The Group regards strategic partnership with insurance firms as a key strategy of building up its presence in the growing market. The Group is very honoured to form partnership with such an internationally leading insurance group as AXA. The Group believes that the strategic partnership will boost higher customer public traffic with strong synergy in the healthcare sector and enhance the organic growth of the Group's medical and healthcare business through the provision of high-quality and high-end branding medical and healthcare services. The Group will also forge ahead with its deep strategic cooperation with the key players in the technology, telecommunications, insurance, property and pharmaceutical industries so as to keep enriching EC Healthcare's enclosed healthcare ecosystem."



Ms. Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Greater China said, "AXA Medical Centre marks a major milestone for us in delivering exceptional health management services to our customers, providing our customers with all-round care across their life stages. The centre, offering comprehensive one-stop health management services spanning prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, not only enhanced AXA's health management ecosystem but also brought to life our ongoing commitment to become a lifelong partner to our customers. AXA and EC Healthcare share the same vision of improving our customers' holistic wellness. Through this partnership, we can bring an exclusive, innovative, and personalised healthcare experience beyond insurance to our customers leveraging our combined strength."



About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism. The Group is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index and the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index.



The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, primary care clinics jointly established with health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, General outpatient clinic Tencent Doctorwork, the largest one-stop pain management centre in Hong Kong New York Medical Group, the comprehensive dental centres Bayley & Jackson Dental Surgeons, EC DENTAL CARE and Health and Care Dental Clinic, an advanced diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic PREMIER MEDICAL CENTRE, SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, a paediatric centre PRIME CARE, a gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, PathLab Medical Laboratories, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.



*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2020 and 2021



