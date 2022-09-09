Friday, 9 September 2022, 16:46 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: EC Healthcare EC Healthcare Chairman Mr. Eddy Tang Further Increases Shareholding, Exhibiting Unwavering Assurance in the Future Development of the Group

HONG KONG, Sept 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce that on 7 September 2022, the Group's Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Tang Chi Fai further acquired a total of 170,000 shares of the Company on the open market for approximately HK$854,800 at an average price of HK$5.0282 per share. Prior to this transaction, Mr. Tang had already increased his shareholding in the Company earlier this month on 1 September 2022, acquiring a total of 107,000 shares at an average price of $5.4905 per share. After the transaction, Mr. Tang holds an aggregate of 722,204,610 shares in the Company, increasing his equity stake from 61.27% to 61.29%.



Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of EC Healthcare said, "In spite of the current economic climate, we are confident that the medical market will remain resilient and that long-term public-private healthcare partnerships will continue to drive up investment in Hong Kong's private healthcare sector. Reaping the benefits from its ongoing investments in elevating healthcare service offerings, the Group exemplified solid business recovery by delivering first-quarter sales volume of no less than HK$860 million for the financial year that concluded on March 31, 2023. Management is still nevertheless upbeat about the Group's business success going forward. In order to continue enhancing EC Healthcare's enclosed healthcare ecosystem, the Group will go forward with its close collaboration with the major players in the technology, telecommunications, insurance, property, and pharmaceutical industries."



About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism.



The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre EC DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL, NEW MEDICAL CENTER and Prime Medical Centres, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.



*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2020 and 2021







