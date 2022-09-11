Saturday, 10 September 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC CENTRESTAGE ELITES unveils latest fashion trends DEMO and Children of the discordance present new collections

HONG KONG, Sept 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), CENTRESTAGE, which runs from 9 to 11 September, kicked off yesterday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The spotlight opening gala show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, was held last night (9 September), bringing together DEMO, the acclaimed brand of Hong Kong designers Derek Chan and Mite Chan, and Children of the discordance, the label founded by renowned Japanese designer Hideaki Shikama. The two brands showcased their spring/summer 2023 collections in the joint fashion show.

Mrs Chanunpat Pisanapipong, Trade Commissioner & Consul, DITP, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government; Sunny Tan, member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR; Shirley Chan, Council Member, HKTDC; Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman; Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of HKSAR; Margaret Fong, Executive Director, HKTDC; Katherine Fang, Chairman, HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Hong Kong designers Derek Chan and Mite Chan, founder of DEMO [L-R]

CENTRESTAGE is Asia's premier fashion event, offering a promotional platform for fashion brands and designers from Hong Kong and around the world to showcase their talent. Last night's gala drew an impressive attendance of industry insiders, celebrities and fashionistas including Joyce Cheng, Alfred Hui, Jay Fung, Kenny Kwan, Tim@Dear Jane, Dickson Yu, Jude Tsang, Det Dik and more. Louise Wong, winner of the Hong Kong Film Award for Best New Performer, was the star model at the event, strutting down the runway in DEMO's latest collection.



CENTRESTAGE, which closes tomorrow (Sunday), features more than 240 participating brands from 15 countries and regions. The fair welcomes fashion buyers and other industry participants as well as the general public. Across the three days of the fair, attendees can participate in 30 events, including fashion shows, fashion summits, workshops and lucky draw sessions.



Fair details

Date: 9 to 11 September 2022 (Friday to Sunday)

Venue: Hall 1A-D, HKCEC

Date: 9 Sept (Fri) 10am-7pm; 10-11 Sept (Sat-Sun) 10am-6pm

Free admission for trade and public visitors



Websites:

- CENTRESTAGE: www.centrestage.com.hk

- CENETRESTAGE pre-registration link: https://bit.ly/3QNzd7M

- Fashion Hong Kong: https://www.fashionhongkong.com.hk/en

- Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): www.fashionally.com

- CENTRESTAGE in Town: https://centrestage.hktdc.com/ex/centrestageintown/en

- Photo download: https://bit.ly/3qxRSt6



