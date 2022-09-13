Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: ONBUFF ONBUFF Announces the Launch of Ragnarok NFT Sale and Limited-Edition NFT Auction

SEOUL, S.KOREA, Sept 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - ONBUFF has announced the launch of the sale of their Ragnarok non-fungible token (NFT) and an auction for limited-edition NFTs. ONBUFF will open a new NFT marketplace at INNO Platform, a blockchain content platform for P2E game users and NFT enthusiasts, on September 14th. Pre-registration for the NFT sale on INNO Platform began on September 1st. With the ONBUFF NFT market, users can play games, swap game points and tokens, manage their wallets, and purchase NFTs on one platform. The limited-edition NFT auction will allow users to pre-order and bid on the ONBUFF original NFT with various utilities at INNO platform. Last April, the ONBUFF project team launched their first P2E game, Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT, cooperating with the Gravity Game Link to use their Ragnarok IP for the first time on web3. The pre-registration for this game exceeded over one-million players.



"To celebrate the marketplace opening, a limited NFT auction will be held at INNO NFT marketplace, and an NFT airdrop event will be held for all users at INNO Platform. If you interact with INNO Platform and ONBUFF, you will have more chances to earn free NFTs, which will be connected to the next new game at INNO Platform," stated a spokesperson for ONBUFF."



ONBUFF was developed to monetize various global IPs based on blockchain technology. It aims to connect IPs to new blockchain technology, expanding its market from the traditional area to an evolutionary area where users are more involved and connected through the project. The ONBUFF market has several unique offerings that separate it from other NFT markets, including exclusive sales of play-to-earn (P2E) game NFT using Ragnarok IP, low gas costs and high-speed connection using Polygon Network, and a 0% service fee to celebrate the opening of the market.



For more information about ONBUFF, go to www.onbuff.com.



