

Key industry leaders DHL Express, International Air Transport Association (IATA) and SAP gathered to discuss the latest industry trends and developments in a post-COVID environment



Singapore, Sept 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asia (tlac SEA) was officially inaugurated at an event today at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, with the presence of key industry players including the International Air Transport Association (IATA), SAP, and DHL Express. Organised by MMI Asia, the regional subsidiary of Messe München GmbH, the event welcomed about 100 industry stakeholders in-person across the logistics business ecosystem from airports, airlines, freight forwarders, technology enablers, service providers and shippers to association partners and government agencies. The conference is a prelude to the Southeast Asian edition of the transport logistic and air cargo (tlac) series, which includes the flagship show in Germany as well as other editions in India, China, Turkey and the United States. The inaugural Southeast Asian edition will be held in Singapore in September 2023. MMI Asia's CEO and Managing Director, Michael Wilton expressed: "The logistics trade was adversely impacted by a widespread slowdown brought on by the pandemic. The pace of the scene's development was considerably compressed due to its paucity of channels for industry players to network and exchange trends, developments, and solutions." Julia Kwan, Group Project Director of MMI Asia added: "We observed an explosion of engagement among ecosystem players. The pre-launch conference generated an active discourse surrounding macro-market trends, discussing prospects centred on strategic expansions as new technologies, business models, markets and competitions take shape. Insightful findings, discussions, and observations emerged during the event that will inform future trends and developments. The key themes for the 2023 conference have been identified as Digitalization, Resilience and Sustainability." Transport, Logistics and Air Cargo Sectors Poised for a Strong Comeback Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and MMI Asia previously signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 15 November 2021, to establish a partnership to host multiple Southeast Asian editions of tlac trade shows in Singapore starting in 2023. The industry can expect the rollout of new content, programmes, and exhibition components for upcoming trade shows. The pre-launch conference provided the industry with a glimpse of the inaugural show in 2023, which will be a pivotal catalyst to the sector's growth as global and regional travel pick up pace. Poh Chi Chuan, Executive Director, Exhibitions & Conferences, STB said: "We are glad to see MMI Asia riding on the strong recovery of the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry in Singapore so that stakeholders from the transport, logistics and air cargo sectors can gather to address pertinent issues and exchange knowledge on the latest trends and innovations. The anchoring of transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asia in Singapore reinforces our reputation as a leading hub for business leaders to expand their business development efforts and network. We look forward to welcoming delegates to a successful launch of the tradeshow in 2023." Future-Proofing Post-Covid Logistics Infrastructure Industry leaders such as IATA, DHL Express, Avnet, and Enterprise Singapore weighed in on the state of the current market and its journey towards future-proofing. Panel discussions were joined by other speakers from SAP, CargoAi, DB Schenker, The Logistics & Supply Chain Management Society, Group Concorde, Kuehne + Nagel andPageGroup. Lim Ching Kiat, Managing Director, Air Hub Development of Changi Airport Group said: "Over the past two years, the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as other disruptions, further demonstrated the importance of air cargo's role in maintaining global trade and supply chains. Changi Airport, being strategically located in Asia, plays a key role in supporting intra-Asia and inter-continental air cargo flows, especially for pharmaceutical and perishable products. We are excited to welcome the Southeast Asia edition of the TLAC tradeshow in Singapore – we are confident this event will help facilitate dialogue and foster exchange of ideas among key air cargo players." The inaugural SEA edition of transport logistics and air cargo (tlac SEA) will be held in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, 13 - 15 September 2023. Exhibitors will include airlines, air and sea ports, transport and airline management, logistics providers, technology providers, and many others. For more information, please visit www.transportlogisticsea.com. About transport logistic and air cargo transport logistic: The world's leading trade fair for logistics, mobility, IT, and supply chain management has been taking place in Munich since 1978. Also part of transport logistic is air cargo Europe the industry gathering for the international air freight industry. About transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asia transport logistic Southeast Asia is the latest edition of the world's largest trade show for transportation and logistics industry. It is poised to become the most influential meeting place for logistics, mobility, IT and supply chain management in ASEAN region. Based on the established concept of the Munich exhibition, and benefiting from the extensive global network of Messe München, transport logistic Southeast Asia edition will bring together the world's leading service providers, to meet, network and trade with top buyers from the region. The event will also comprise of a high-level summit whereexpert speakers will share key trends and insights on some of the most forward-looking topics. air cargo, the international industry gathering for the global air freight industry, will be co-located with transport logistic for the Southeast Asia edition. The event is poised to be one of the most important business platforms for the air cargo sector, where international air cargo professionals will convene to network, make new contacts, develop upcoming markets and explore joint business potential. air cargo's Southeast Asia edition will bring together exhibiting companies from the air cargo sector like airlines, airports, forwarding agents, cargo handling companies, express services, logistics providers and others. About MMI Asia Pte. Ltd Messe München GmbH (MMG) is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM – Internationales Congress Center München and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter München as well as abroad. MMG is the owner and organizer of the world-leading transport logistics and air cargo trade fair organized every two years in Munich. A full subsidiary of Messe München GmbH (MMG), MMI Asia established in Singapore in 1992, is now embarking on a significant growth and expansion program, bringing some of MMG's world-leading brands to the ASEAN market. transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asian editions are organized by MMI Asia Pte Ltd. For more information, please visit www.mmiasia.com. About Changi Airport Group Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd (CAG) (www.changiairportgroup.com) was formed on 16 June 2009 and the corporatisation of Singapore Changi Airport (IATA: SIN, ICAO: WSSS) followed on 1 July 2009. As the company managing Changi Airport, CAG undertakes key functions focusing on airport operations and management, air hub development, commercial activities and airport emergency services. CAG also manages Seletar Airport (IATA: XSP,ICAO: WSSL) and through its subsidiary Changi Airports International, invests in and manages foreign airports. As one of Asia's most connected international aviation hubs, Changi Airport links Singapore to over 120 cities globally, with over 80 airlines operating more than 4,000 weekly flights. Jewel Changi Airport, a multi-dimensional lifestyle destination, opened in April 2019, adding to Changi Airport's shopping and dining offerings of close to 500 F&B and retail outlets. The world's most awarded airport, Changi has won over 600 accolades for its consistent and excellent airport staff service, passenger experience and safety standards. About Singapore Tourism Board (STB) The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. Webring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions. For more information, please visit www.stb.gov.sg. For media enquiries, please contact: Max Huang

