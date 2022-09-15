Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 16, 2022
Thursday, 15 September 2022, 18:15 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Assetwise PCL
Assetwise PCL (SET: ASW) partners with Tokyo Tatemono, Japan's oldest developer
- To develop the Atmoz Oasis Onnut project, worth over THB 2,200 million
- Synergy in condo development, to lift quality of life to luxury resort style

BANGKOK, Sept 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Assetwise PCL (SET: ASW), a leading real estate developer for lifestyle with the 'We Build Happiness' concept, has formed an alliance with Tokyo Tatemono, the oldest real estate developer in Japan with a 126-year history, to jointly develop the Atmoz Oasis Onnut condominium project, worth THB 2,200 million. A synergistic weaving of the partners' long-accumulated know-hows and experience in real estate development, the plan will bring value to the project, upscaling the quality of life with "luxury resort" style, while catering to the needs of both foreign and Thai customers.

Assetwise (SET: ASW) and Tokyo Tatemono (TSE: 8804) launch their Joint Venture to develop the Atmoz Oasis Onnut condominium project at a signing ceremony in Bangkok. [Image: Assetwise]

Mr. Kromchet Vipanpong, CEO of Assetwise PCL, announced the expansion plan and partneriship with Tokyo Tatemono Co. Ltd, a TSE-listed developer, at the signing ceremony. ASW holds 51% and Tokyo Tatemono holds 49% in the joint venture (JV) to develop the Atmoz Oasis Onnut condominium project, with the concept "The Oasis Within City Resort Lost in the Garden". Residences nestled in nature reflect this concept within the Onnut community, where the project will have 1,110 units worth THB 2,200 million.

A major Japanese developer with a storied history, Tokyo Tatemono has developed many types of real estate that capture the needs of the time, with a pioneer spirit. The Atmoz Oasis Onnut project is comparable to a large oasis covering three rai of land to create residences in a luxury resort style. The collaboration between ASW and Tokyo Tatemono invites the synergy of Tokyo Tatemono's extensive experience and ASW's unique design to uplift the quality of life, bringing real value to residents.

Tokyo Tatemono (TSE: 8804) is a TSE-listed real estate developer with total assets at the end of 2021 of JPY 1,650 billion, or approx. THB 438 billion. The company develops residential and commercial properties at many popular locations in Japan. This joint venture is a manifestation of trust between the two partners.

"This is an important step for both companies in jointly developing a real estate project in Thailand that will raise the quality of living for Thai people as well as extend a welcome mat to foreign residents," said Mr Kromchet.

"The fact that Tokyo Tatemono collaborates with our company demonstrates our potential as a leading developer with creative products to meet the needs of the new generation's lifestyle. We have extensive development experience of both vertical and horizontal properties in all segments. Our outstanding facility designs are created to satisfy residents' lifestyles. ASW is confident that our new investment will bring knowhows from our partner to build a foundation in real estate development for a sustainable growth."

Mr Fumio Tajima, Managing Officer and Head of the Overseas Business Division, Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd., said "The real estate business in Thailand shows immense potential and room to grow, particularly public transit development projects, due to city expansion such as electric trains and expressways. Through joint ventures with reliable partners, the company is determined to develop properties that will contribute to raising the standard of living for residents and help to make the region more attractive and valuable, as we have experienced in Japan."

Assetwise, Mr Tajima adds, "Is a real estate company managed by a new generation of developers who have broad vision and run the business towards steady growth. The proof of this success is its more than 44 quality projects. For its part, Tokyo Tatemono will bring its business model under its corporate philosophy "Trust beyond the era" into the collaboration to synergize with ASW's "We Build Happiness" concept to create opportunities and growth together."

In operating its real estate business, ASW aims to develop both vertical and horizontal projects in high-potential locations under the "We Build Happiness" concept. Currently, the company has completed development of 44 condominium and housing estate projects under brands that are created to bring happiness appropriate to all lifestyles, including KAVE, ATMOZ, MODIZ, ESTA, and THE HONOR brands, with a total investment of THB46,700 million. The overall development covers 32 completed and ready-for-occupancy projects as well as 12 others under development and open for sales. Its current backlog is valued at THB9,218 million and revenues are to be recognized on a continuous basis.

Assetwise PCL [SET: ASW]
Website: https://investor.assetwise.co.th/en
Released for Assetwise PCL by MT Multimedia Co Ltd
Pipop (Top), T: +66 81 929 8864; E: pipop.k@mtmultimedia.com

Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd [TSE: 8804]
Website: https://www.tatemono.com/english/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Assetwise PCL
Sectors: Real Estate & REIT
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad Appoints Directors  
Sept 15, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Investor Relations Association Announces Winners of the 8th IR Awards 2022  
Sept 15, 2022 20:37 HKT/SGT
Assetwise PCL (SET: ASW) partners with Tokyo Tatemono, Japan's oldest developer  
Sept 15, 2022 18:15 HKT/SGT
ATAL's Award-Winning AMSFS III Granted Patent in Mainland China  
Sept 15, 2022 17:03 HKT/SGT
Novotech presented with Cell & Gene Excellence Award 2022 at 6th Cell & Gene Therapy World Asia Conference  
Sept 15, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
The 22nd Edition of World Blockchain Summit is set to take place in Dubai this October  
Sept 15, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
NEC Drives Expansion of All Optical Networks  
Thursday, September 15, 2022 4:24:00 PM
Bintai Kinden Shareholders Approves All Resolutions at 28th AGM  
Sept 15, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
More than 500 industry experts and influencers set to redefine brand-customer dynamics at the World Metaverse Show in Dubai  
Sept 15, 2022 14:35 HKT/SGT
StraitsX, the issuer of XSGD and XIDR introduces Polygon as its third natively supported blockchain  
Sept 15, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
World Cloud Show
27  -  28   September
Dubai
BYOND Mobile
28  -  29   September
Bangkok, Thailand
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
Solar + Wind Congress SEA 2022
18   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Electronics Asia Conference 2022
18  -  20   October
Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
THE GLOBAL CSR & ESG SUMMIT & AWARDS 2022
3  -  4   November
Vietnam
Freedom Business Summit
9  -  10   November
Virtual
CISO HEALTHCARE APAC
22  -  23   November
Virtual
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       