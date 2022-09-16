Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 16, 2022
Friday, 16 September 2022, 10:21 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: TR Capital
TR Capital Positions Firm to Capture Tremendous Growth Opportunity in Southeast Asia with New Singapore Office

SINGAPORE, Sept 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - TR Capital, the leading Asian secondary private equity firm, today announced the opening of its fifth office in the APAC region, and the firm's Southeast Asia Headquarters, in Singapore.

Paul Robine, Founder and CEO of TR Capital, said, "We see huge potential in the secondary private equity market in Singapore, as well as the wider Southeast Asia ("SEA") region, making Singapore a strong new location for TR Capital, in addition to our offices in Greater China and India. This combined with favourable policies designed to cement Singapore's position as a financial hub, make it an obvious choice from which to create value for our investors."

The Southeast Asia region presents significant opportunities for investors, with its fast-growing consumer trends, sought-after technology companies and lively start-up culture. The private equity market in Southeast Asia reached an all-time high of US$25 billion in deal value in 2021, more than double the 2020 figure(1) . Singapore led this growth in both the number of deals and their value, recording 104 deals worth a total of US$12.1 billion. In the coming years, SEA-focused private equity firms will look for exit opportunities to meet their liquidity needs. As a secondary investor, TR Capital will be well-positioned to capitalize on these market dynamics.

"At TR Capital, our strategy is centred around making investments in innovative and established leaders from the technology, consumer, and healthcare sectors. Our focus on secondaries comes at a critical time when many private equity firms are evaluating exiting assets, while institutional investors are also looking to rebalance their portfolios amidst an environment of highly volatile market conditions," continued Mr. Robine. "Given our active investment style, we have always placed importance on having local offices on the ground run by strong local teams. We are incredibly proud to be the only secondary private equity firm to have five offices in Asia ex-Japan. The new office in Singapore perfectly positions us to capture emerging opportunities in Southeast Asia, which will complement our investments in China and India."

TR Capital is led by Founder and CEO Paul Robine, and by Managing Partners Colin Sau and Frederic Azemard, with flagship offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, and additional offices and local teams in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Mumbai.

About TR Capital
TR Capital is a leader in secondary private equity investments in the Asia-Pacific region.

TR Capital focuses on providing liquidity solutions to owners of private equity assets through Secondary Direct (single asset) and Fund Restructuring (portfolio) transactions. The firm targets significant positions in established leaders in the Technology, Consumer and Healthcare sectors. TR Capital is an active investor and shareholder and works with its portfolio companies to optimize their business models and capital structures.

TR Capital currently manages four funds with capital commitments of over US$1.2 billion. The firm's sophisticated investor base includes sovereign funds, pension funds, asset management firms, entrepreneurs, and family offices. Founded in 2007, TR Capital has subsequently closed 40 secondary investments and built a solid track record closing four funds since launch.

TR Capital's 30 professionals are based in offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Mumbai.

(1) 2022 annual Southeast Asia Private Equity report by Bain & Company

For more information, please contact:
Artemis Associates
Diana Footitt, CEO
M: +852 9183 0667
E: diana.footitt@artemisassociates.com

Claire Wong, Managing Director
M: +65 8266 4213
E: clairew.wong@artemisassociates.com

Bowen Chui, Director
M: +852 9783 0643
E: bowen.chui@artemisassociates.com



Topic: Press release summary
Source: TR Capital
Sectors: Daily Finance, PE, VC & Alternatives
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
B.Duck Enters Web3 with GigaSpace Metaverse Partnership  
Sept 16, 2022 17:30 HKT/SGT
StraitsX announces native XSGD & XIDR on Polygon blockchain   
Friday, September 16, 2022 3:00:00 PM
Hitachi Publishes "Hitachi Integrated Report 2022" and "Hitachi Sustainability Report 2022"  
Friday, September 16, 2022 2:05:00 PM
Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) Announces Winners of the 8th IR Awards 2022  
Sept 16, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
TR Capital Positions Firm to Capture Tremendous Growth Opportunity in Southeast Asia with New Singapore Office   
Sept 16, 2022 10:21 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Phytocontrol to collaborate on offering food contaminant analysis service via Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS)  
Friday, September 16, 2022 10:10:00 AM
Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad Appoints Directors  
Sept 15, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Assetwise PCL (SET: ASW) partners with Tokyo Tatemono, Japan's oldest developer  
Sept 15, 2022 18:15 HKT/SGT
ATAL's Award-Winning AMSFS III Granted Patent in Mainland China  
Sept 15, 2022 17:03 HKT/SGT
Novotech presented with Cell & Gene Excellence Award 2022 at 6th Cell & Gene Therapy World Asia Conference  
Sept 15, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
World Cloud Show
27  -  28   September
Dubai
BYOND Mobile
28  -  29   September
Bangkok, Thailand
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
Solar + Wind Congress SEA 2022
18   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Electronics Asia Conference 2022
18  -  20   October
Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
THE GLOBAL CSR & ESG SUMMIT & AWARDS 2022
3  -  4   November
Vietnam
Freedom Business Summit
9  -  10   November
Virtual
CISO HEALTHCARE APAC
22  -  23   November
Virtual
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       