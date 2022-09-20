Monday, 19 September 2022, 23:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Trintech, Inc. Annual Trintech Connect Events Bring Together Global Customers and Partners to Advance Finance Transformation Initiatives Accenture, Arribatec, Capgemini, Finance Resources, FORVIS, KPMG LLP, Planful, ServiceNow, Workiva, and XACCT Accounting to Sponsor Trintech Connect Events

DALLAS, TX, Sept 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated, cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, kicks off Trintech Connect this fall with various regional sessions designed to address the unique needs of different audience segments. Our annual customer events empower organizations to take the next step in their finance transformation journey and leverage automation across their entire reconciliation and financial close processes. Trintech Connect brings together Trintech's global customers and partners to advance product knowledge, share their experiences using Trintech's solutions and discuss best practices across various industries and verticals.



"Trintech Connect is built to empower our customers, through knowledge sharing and peer collaboration in more intimate settings, in order to maximize their technology investment and drive their businesses forward," said Teresa Mackintosh, Chief Executive Officer at Trintech. "Our aim is to provide our customers with meaningful opportunities to collaborate with their colleagues and counterparts and to hear from industry leaders and product experts, all with the goal of supporting them as they work to position their organizations for continued growth and deliver best in class financial operations and insights."



Trintech customers and partners are a part of a growing network of over 300,000 finance professionals across the globe. Trintech Connect provides the opportunity to engage with other customers, partners, executives, and product specialists in-person, with a jam-packed agenda featuring customer stories, networking sessions, and product breakouts to gain insights and get inspired.



Several Trintech partners and industry thought leaders will be sponsoring and presenting at the various Trintech Connect regional events listed below, including Accenture, Arribatec, Capgemini, Finance Resources, FORVIS, KPMG LLP, Planful, ServiceNow, Workiva, and XACCT Accounting. Complete details for each regional session, including registration information, can be accessed here. https://www.trintech.com/event/trintech-connect/



- Trintech Connect: Regional User Group - Dallas, TX (September 20th, 2022)

- Trintech Connect: Regional User Group - New York, NY (September 22nd, 2022)

- Trintech Connect: Adra Kundedag - Oslo, Norway (October 13th, 2022)

- Trintech Connect: EMEA Executive Customer Alliance - Berlin, Germany (October 18th-19th, 2022)

- Trintech Connect: Regional User Group - Chicago, IL (October 20th, 2022)

- Trintech Connect: Adra Kunddag - Stockholm, Sweden (October 26th, 2022)

- Trintech Connect: North America Executive Customer Alliance - Chicago, IL (May 9th-11th, 2023) *Registration will open for the North America session in early 2023



About Trintech



Trintech Inc., a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting, and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk, and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve their financial operations' efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.



Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

Sr. Manager, Global Corporate Marketing & Communications

kelli.shoevlin@trintech.com



