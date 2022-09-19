Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Monday, 19 September 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT
HUB.ID Summit connects Early-stage Startups with Global Venture Capital and Business Partners

Nusa Dua, Bali, Sept 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The HUB.ID is proud to be a hub that connects 80 curated startups with 80 global venture capital and well-known business partners, stated Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Informatics (KOMINFO) at this year's HUB.ID Summit opening, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.

The opening ceremony of the HUB.ID Summit 2022 was held at Nusa Dua, Bali province, on Monday (September 5, 2022). (ANTARA/Livia Kristianti/uyu)

"We believe the startups have the ability and potential to be the tech giants. Therefore, the Ministry holds the HUB.ID Summit as a hub to connect the early-stage startups, venture capitalists and business partners in exploring collaboration and investment opportunities," said Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, Director-General of Application & Informatics, Ministry of Communication and Informatics, in the opening address.

The HUB.ID Summit 2022 was held in Nusa Dua, Bali from 5 to 6 September 2022. Its focus is on early-stage startups looking for seed to series A investment. The Ministry hopes that the 80 selected startups participating in the HUB.ID Summit can explore opportunities for cooperation, especially in terms of funding.

HUB.ID includes the HUB.ID Accelerator, the HUB.ID Summit, and the HUB.ID Ecosystem. After undergoing a series of HUB.ID incubation and accelerator programs held by the Ministry, tech startups can continue their journey by expanding their business network on a global scale.

Startups are represented across sectors from agriculture & aquaculture tech, enterprise & government tech, health tech, social commerce & SME enablement, Web.30, deep tech, education, fintech and legal tech to property and proptech.

Startups participating in the HUB.ID Summit 2022 include Chickin, Dagangan, DOTX, Duitin, Eratani, Bananas, Fishlog, Gajiku, Gorrywell, HiPajak, Jejakin, Klinik Pintar, Legalku, MallSampah, NOBI, SoulParking, Teman Pasar, Verihubs, and ZI.Care.

Venture capitalists and business partners participating in HUB.ID Summit include East Ventures, DG Ventures, AC Ventures, BEENEXT, Finch Capital, Cyber Agent Capital, J Trust Bank, Telkom, Midtrans, OCBC NISP Ventura, Sinarmas Land, AppWorks, Investible, Jabar Digital Service, Jakarta Smart City, Bio Farma, and Mandiri Capital.

Semuel said that collaboration and investment can support startups in Indonesia to be more resilient in facing future challenges. "We are optimistic that startups in Indonesia will be more mature, as well as ready to collaborate and have investment cooperation," Semuel stated.

On day one, the HUB.ID Summit consisted of two panel discussions: "The Dawn of New Groceries Shopping in Indonesia: Is it a sustainable business model?" including Metha (Co-Founder SayurBox), Vincent (Co-Founder Astro), Yosua Setiawan (Co-Founder Segari), and moderated by Agung Nugroho (Co-Founder Kudo).

The second panel "Anticipating The Next Momentum of Indonesia Fintech" included Triyono Gani (Head of Digital Innovation Growth Otoris Jasa Keuangan), Dino Setiawan (Co-Founder Awan Tunai), Vira Widiyasari (SVP of Fintech and Payment Tokopedia), and moderated by Rico (Commissioner LinkAja). Those two panels showed Indonesia's digital economy landscape from the startup point of view.

On day two, the HUB.ID Summit featured: "Standing Tall Amidst the Chaos: Indonesia Startup Investments Today and Tomorrow", with Dirk Van Quaquebeke (Managing Partner, BEENEXT), Helen Wong (Managing Partner, AC Ventures), and Melisa Irene (Partner, East Ventures), on stage and moderated by Willis Wee (Founder & CEO, Tech in Asia). This panel discussed the future of Indonesia's startup investment.

More than 350 participants joined Hub.ID Summit 2022, which consisted of 1-on-1 Business Matchmaking, Panel Discussions, and a Networking Dinner. Venture capital and business partners came not only from Indonesia, but also from Japan, Singapore, South Korea and India.

About HUB.ID

HUB.ID includes the HUB.ID Accelerator, the HUB.ID Summit, and the HUB.ID Ecosystem. HUB.ID is a platform provided by the Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Informatics (KOMINFO), focusing on enabling post-seed local Indonesian startups to scale regionally by leveraging Kominfo's vast network of corporate & governmental partners. Learn more at https://hub.id/.


