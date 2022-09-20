Monday, 19 September 2022, 20:55 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC CITIC Telecom CPC Leads the Industry with "SD-WAN Ready 1.0 & 2.0" Certifications in a row In Recognition of Superior Quality of TrueCONNECT(TM) SD-WAN and SASE Services

HONG KONG, Sept 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited ("CITIC Telecom", SEHK: 1883) has been well-acclaimed for its high-quality, secure, reliable and a wide range of networking products and professional services, providing enterprise customers with innovative and industry-compliant solutions for over 20 years. SD-WAN and SASE, two of the enterprise services under TrueCONNECT(TM) private network, recently obtained several distinguished awards and authoritative certifications from China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT)(1) . CITIC Telecom CPC is one of the few service providers that have obtained a range of "SD-WAN Ready 2.0" certificates, to recognize its superior service capabilities and excellent technical performance of its "cloud, network and security" products, driving technological innovation for the industry and delivering a great customer experience.



A Range of "SD-WAN Ready 1.0 & 2.0" Certifications Reaffirm Service Quality and Industry Recognition



TrueCONNECT(TM) SD-WAN and SASE solutions leverage fast, agile, secure networking capabilities and one-stop information security services of CITIC Telecom CPC and its subsidiary China Entercom, providing real-time network computing power and empowering digital transformation of different industries.



The company recently participated in the Computing and Network Integration Industry Development Summit cum "SD-WAN Excellence Award 2021" organized by CAICT, and won several SD-WAN solutions awards including "Excellent SD-WAN + Cloud Network Convergence Award", "SD-WAN Innovation Pioneer Award". These awards have demonstrated CITIC Telecom CPC's commitment to innovation and setting a new benchmark in digitalization and enterprise digital-automation transformation.



In recent years computing power and network integration has become a strategic direction for the evolution of information and communication technologies, as well as an important cornerstone of national economic development. As a core technology of computing power and network integration, SD-WAN leverages security automation, digitalization, borderless and agility characteristics to support various industries across telecommunications, banking and finance, power and utilities, retails and ecommerce, healthcare and other vertical sectors, accelerating enterprises successfully upgrade their digitalization initiatives towards computing and network integration.



Upholding "Technology-led, Standards Come First" principle, Computing and Network Integration Standards Working Group of China Institute of Communications conducted multi-dimensional research on a series of SD-WAN 2.0 standard in 2021, covering overall technical requirements, security technical requirements, IPv6 integration technical requirements, service quality technical requirements, etc. A number of SD-WAN 2.0 standard technical requirements have already been released.



CITIC Telecom CPC's TrueCONNECT(TM) SD-WAN and SASE solutions passed several official authoritative tests in Mainland China and attained technical compliance with the latest SD-WAN standards, including "SD-WAN Ready 1.0" and "SD-WAN Ready 2.0", which are evaluated by a group of "CAICT" and "The Computing and Network Convergence Industry and Standards Promotion Committee of the China Communications Standards Association" (CCSA TC621). CITIC Telecom CPC is one of the few service providers which have obtained a range of "SD-WAN Ready 1.0 & 2.0" certifications, a testament of the company's high service level fulfilling industry standards.



Excellent Products and Services Ensure High Quality and Security



In today's ever-changing business environment, SD-WAN technology is becoming more prevalent in enterprises to support digital transformation, hybrid working model, mobile office and distributed network access. Enterprises have to deploy agile, high-performing and secure solutions in today's dynamic and digitalized economy.



TrueCONNECT(TM) SD-WAN and SASE solutions comprise a wide range of features and managed services to optimize business applications and maximize business performance for greater efficiency and security. In response to the needs of distributed enterprises, TrueCONNECT(TM) Hybrid SD-WAN solution allows the creation of hybrid networks that binds multiple access technologies into a single logical path, improving application performance, maximizing business application accessibility and reducing bandwidth cost. Converging the capabilities of SD-WAN agility and cloud-delivered security, TrueCONNECT(TM) SASE enables distributed enterprises to directly, automatically and securely steer network traffic that links all evolving edges, including headquarters, branch offices, data centers and cloud edges.



Embracing Innovation and Intelligence is the Winning Formula for Industries' Digital Transformation



CITIC Telecom CPC's full range of SD-WAN solutions have successfully accelerated the digital transformation journey of enterprises in various industries, optimizing enterprise networks, improving business agility and enhancing their competitiveness.



An agile and robust network makes a strong retail brand. SD-WAN solutions gather retail chains' fragmented sales branches into a central hub, addressing their needs for a quick response retail strategy and high security of business and customer data. Construction industry involves a number of mission-critical workflows. Employees who are often geographically worked at different physical sites and offices, have to transmit enormous and huge files, media and communication messages in their daily work. SD-WAN solutions provide high visibility and management capabilities for their networks and applications, secure and cost-effective tools for transmitting engineering files and communications. In this new hybrid world of work, SD-WAN solution simplifies network architecture and reduces operation costs, accelerating enterprise digital transformation across different sectors, such as providing mobile workforce of property sector to enjoy the same network security environment that offices provide.



"We have been upholding our motto of 'Innovation Never Stops' for years and helping various enterprise customers to address the ever-changing business environment through intelligent capabilities and innovative services. The range of 'SD-WAN Ready 1.0' and the latest 'SD-WAN Ready 2.0' certifications presented to TrueCONNECT(TM) SD-WAN and SASE services are testaments to our company's technological innovation, security standards, professional network service experiences and market leadership. We will continue to innovate and integrate algorithm computing power, cloud computing, big data, blockchain and AI technologies to strengthen our 'cloud, network and security' products and services, maintain the industry's high service level in order to serve as a data-driven information and communication technology (DICT) partner for our customers in their digital transformation journey," said Mr Taylor Lam, Chief Strategy Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC.



(1) The China Academy of Information & Communications Technology is a scientific research institute directly under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China. http://www.caict.ac.cn/



About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.



With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.



With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across 150 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.



For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com



