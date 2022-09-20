Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 14:36 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PDA Ventures Pvt Ltd Mark your calendar to be a part India's most comprehensive trade fair for the BFSI Tech & Fintech sector The 10th edition of IBEX, India's most comprehensive BFSI & Fintech Trade fair & Conference, is scheduled from 19-21 January 2023 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India.

MUMBAI, INDIA, Sept 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The BFSI & Fintech sector in India has gone through a significant expansion over the last few years witnessing a massive move towards digitization and the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of various digital technologies, processes and systems. With the pandemic adversely affecting the sector's transformation and market penetration, it is now more important than ever before for the sector to gear up for the challenges ahead.





In recent times, technological advancements are undoubtedly helping banks to thrive in a constantly changing environment by transforming business processes and initiating efficiency, speed, consistency, and cost-saving measures. Investing in these technologies has ensured benefits and significant results in the areas such as improved customer experience, enhanced user interface, improved efficiency, increased productivity, cost-effectiveness, enhanced flexibility, risk management, fraud detection, real-time data assessment & processing and transparency.



Focusing on bridging the gap between the BFSI and Fintech sector, the 10th edition of IBEX India, the country's only comprehensive trade fair and conference, establishes a foothold amongst the premier players of the Indian banking and financial ecosystem. IBEX India is a definitive platform that provides the perfect opportunity for collaborations, convergence, and integration and to be amongst hundreds of financial experts and industry leaders looking for emerging technology, products, and services.



With positive support from the BFSI community, the advisory committee and endorsements from all major public and private sector banks, IBEX India has sustained its objective of bridging the sector with technology since its inception in 2011.



For more details: https://ibexindia.com/

